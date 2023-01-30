Home Technology The fascinating spiral created by a SpaceX rocket in the Hawaiian sky
Technology

The fascinating spiral created by a SpaceX rocket in the Hawaiian sky

by admin
The fascinating spiral created by a SpaceX rocket in the Hawaiian sky

The Subaru Telescope, part of the Mauna Kea astronomical observatory on the island of Hawaii, has imaged a galaxy-shaped spiral that formed in the sky following a launch by Spacex, the aerospace company of which he is CEO Elon Musk, carried out on January 18th. The position of the spiral would correspond to the point where the second stage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket should have been, launched a few minutes before the sighting.

“This particular shape occurs when the gas in the rocket engine nozzles is at a higher pressure than the atmosphere and is bathed in sunlight,” Chris Combs, a professor of aerodynamics and science, explained in a tweet. mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

See also  Use: technology changes the rules of pedestrian crossings

You may also like

Sony said it will increase the production of...

Sony said it will increase the production of...

Bikes and motorcycles, electric and shared: urban mobility...

Scientists: Mars was once blue, life appeared earlier...

After Serie A, also the Premier League: the...

Rumor: Forza Motorsport will arrive in Q3 2023...

Google’s AI rewrites “Bella Ciao”. The music is...

“Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin” announced the...

The world’s first robot lawyer was not a...

Crafton plans to “expand a strong game-based IP”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy