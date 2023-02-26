Home Technology The fate of all mankind rests on a Shiba Inu “HUMANITY” is scheduled to be released in May-Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
The fate of all mankind rests on a Shiba Inu “HUMANITY” is scheduled to be released in May-Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

“HUMANITY” is a work that combines puzzle solving and action gameplay. The player wakes up as a Shiba Inu. Your mission is to lead humans who have lost their goals and will to the “Pillar of Light”. “to gather and lead humanity.

The story mode of the game contains more than 90 levels, and there are a large number of organs and puzzles waiting for players to solve. They even have to work together to fight against the huge BOSS, and use JUMP, TURN, FLOAT, SHOOT and other commands to control humans.

In addition, the game includes a creative mode that allows players to be creative, create their own unique levels, and share their creations with global players online. This work also corresponds to the VR mode, which enhances the sense of presence in the game.

The limited-time trial demo is available from today until March 6, and players can first go to the store to download and experience it for free.

Game official website: https://humanity.game/ja/

