The fate of the trees and ours

Trees. Trees that fly like in fairy tales with evil witches. Trees that detach themselves from the ground as if a giant had taken them between his fingers to look at them better. Trees that crash like skittles in the wind and sometimes collapse onto parked cars as if they wanted to tell us: enough of this smog, enough of petrol, enough of traffic, can’t you see that the planet can’t take it anymore? Trees that kill, guilty and unaware, collapsing on the campers’ tents. Trees that burn, by the thousands, nullifying in a few hours what nature has built over decades. Trees we look for in our burning cities when we are looking for some shade and a more bearable temperature. Trees that have always absorbed carbon dioxide as if they were the purifier of the world. Trees that hold the mountains together avoiding landslides and landslides when we don’t get rid of them for wood or to clear the land for intensive agriculture. Trees that would also be the easiest and sometimes a bit easy solution to mitigate climate change: we plant a million trees; no, a billion, a trillion trees, world leaders promised a few years ago. As if a seed, any seed, were enough to make a tree, and not also care, time and attention.

In Italy, with 330 million euros from the PNRR, we should have planted 6.6 million trees by 2024 in 14 metropolitan cities, 1,268 municipalities in which 21 million people live, to counter pollution, climate change and biodiversity loss. Have you seen them? I don’t, but I hope someone is actually planting them. As an ancient African proverb says, the best time to plant a tree was a long time ago. But if we haven’t, the best time is now.