According to the latest news, Shinji Mikami, the father of the “Evil Castle” series, is suspected to have started his latest work plan. To be careful, this will become a collaboration with Capcom and Platinum Studio. remake of the game. Many old players are not unfamiliar with the influence of the character Mikami Shinji in the game industry. During his tenure at Capcom, he co-created the highly representative “Evil Castle” series, and He personally directed works such as “Evil Spirit Castle 4” and “Dinosaur Crisis”, and he also created the “Evil Spirit Invasion” series after leaving Capcom. Therefore, knowing that he may be developing a new work will definitely make it difficult for him. Fewer fans are excited.

According to a report from the Glitched website, a mysterious post recently appeared on Mikami’s personal Facebook page, which mentioned that Mikami’s studio Tango Gameworks is watching the just-mentioned Capcom and Platinum studios to create An “undisclosed” remake of the game, both companies have had some sort of ties to Mikami in the past. In addition to creating the Castlevania series for Capcom, he co-founded Platinum Games, where he directed the 2010 third-person shooter Total Conquest, before Tango Gameworks Created the “Evil Spirit Invasion” series.

For now, no one can be sure what this “remastered” game is, unless a post from a Reddit forum has some credibility. The author of the post, who claims to be a friend of Mikami’s Facebook friend, said Mikami deleted the post immediately after it was posted on November 1, and the content of the post suggested he was working on a 2006 campaign. Action game “God Hand” (God Hand) to create a “remake or sequel”, in addition, he also marked Tango Gameworks, Capcom and Platinum Studio in the article. In addition, he even added the label of “GameAwards” to the text, suggesting that this new “Hand of God” work jointly created by Shinji Mikami and the companies just mentioned is likely to be released. It will be officially revealed at The Game Awards next month at The Game Awards.

From the clues that have emerged so far, the remake seems to be one of the more likely outcomes. “Hand of God” is the last work developed by Capcom’s short-lived team Clover Studio before its disbandment, and it is also the farewell work of Mikami Shinji’s participation in Capcom. While the action game received mixed reviews from players and the press when it first came out, it has since become a cult title. On the other hand, many developers who have been at Clover Studio have ended up joining Platinum, so if Tango Gameworks, Capcom, and Platinum do come together to make another Hand of God It will definitely be like a big reunion for them.

Of course, Hand of God isn’t the only game that could be in the works for a Shinji Mikami remake. In addition, this rumored new work may still be other works from Clover Studio, such as “The Great God” or “Perfect Superman Joe”. Besides, many fans also speculate that Shinji Mikami is hinting at the remake of “Dinosaur Crisis”, but the possibility of this result is relatively low, after all, Capcom is currently developing another dinosaur-themed game “Exoprimal” .

In any case, all this news is not official news from the official, so players are best to maintain a wait-and-see attitude. But with less than a few weeks left until this year’s The Game Awards, fans will just have to wait a little longer to see the real deal.