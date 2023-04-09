The financial planning program “Please Support Financial Management” created by Cathay United Bank recently launched the latest episode “Parental Financial Management”, which is simultaneously broadcast on the official YouTube and Podcast. This program is hosted by Ye Zhijuan, a well-known financial anchor. Jackie, an expert from Cathay United Bank, and Shun Yongkang, a well-known news anchor, were invited to the scene. The three talked about the little things on the road of parenting and shared how they educated children about “financial management” Big or small.

Start early, plan long-term, and cultivate a keen “number sense” from life

“Investing in financial management is not difficult at all, and many people are even engaged in financial management behaviors without knowing it.” Jackie, an expert from Cathay United Bank, gave an example, “Many parents will help their children buy insurance and fixed fixed-term funds. “Jackie encouraged the audience that the first step in learning how to manage money is to establish the correct cognition—financial management is everywhere in life—if you find it difficult to manage money at the beginning, you will subconsciously resist it; but after you actually get in touch with it, you will Finding it is not as difficult as imagined. The same is true for parent-child financial management. After much deliberation, you don’t know how to start, but in fact, as long as you bring your children together and let them understand the importance of money through life experience, it is the beginning of parent-child financial management education.

Speaking of “beginning”, well-known news anchor Cen Yongkang also generously shared, “I have taken them to shopping malls since they were young, looking at prices, and cultivating their feelings about numbers.” Cen Yongkang said, “After primary school, I will also bring them Lead them to open bank accounts, pull them to operate ATMs, and let children deposit banknotes in themselves and use passbooks.” When children watch the numbers slowly increase, they will gradually develop a feeling for numbers, and even later they will take the initiative Save the extra money on your body, so that the concept of saving is deeply rooted in their hearts little by little.

Practice possession, allow trial and error, and develop children’s basic concept of financial management

After establishing a good number sense, it is the beginning of actual combat training. In order for children to truly learn how to manage money, they must first be given their own money, so that they have the opportunity to learn. “So in the fifth and sixth grades, I started to give them pocket money,” Shun Yongkang continued. “Because there was no concept of ‘how much to take and how much to spend’ at the beginning, they have been living on a monthly basis since the beginning of the month.” So he changed his strategy and put Adjust the frequency of pocket money distribution from “monthly salary” to “weekly salary”, and actively discuss consumption concepts with children. Later, children learn to control their own expenses to meet relatively large expenses such as watching movies. The concepts of budget and income and expenditure are slowly developed in this way.

Some people may hesitate to “send pocket money too early”, but Shun Yongkang believes that the power of “possession” should not be underestimated. Regardless of adults or children, “owning” is a necessary process for learning financial management. If we don’t hold stocks in our hands, no matter how turbulent the stock market is, we won’t feel it; Just the colors on the screen. The same goes for children. “You have to give the child some money to use and allow him to make mistakes, so that he can learn from the actual feelings and know where to start to correct.” Shun Yongkang emphasized. Just like the concept of “parents should let their children fall”, trial and error in life and then take the opportunity to communicate are the most effective methods of financial education.

If you are really worried about your child owning money too early and problems with personal accounts, modern diversified financial services can actually help. In addition to opening ordinary accounts for their children, parents can also consider Cathay United Bank’s “mother-child account” with the feature of “big households bring small households”. In this way, children can not only handle money with the assistance of their parents, but also take the opportunity to teach them more in-depth financial management concepts such as diversion of funds and special use of funds. Using learning with limited power, let children use existing digital tools to establish a more complete concept of financial management.

Listen to children’s needs and start two-way parent-child financial education

In addition to opportunity education, parents must also pay attention to the way of “communication”. Children of different ages have different thinking characteristics, cognitive vocabulary, and even individual comprehension abilities. Therefore, how to use the language that children can understand to communicate has become an important issue for parents. “The credit loan mentioned in the previous two episodes is an example,” Jackie said, “When I want to introduce the concept of “credit” to my child, I will ask him, ‘If someone borrowed an eraser from you, you did not return it today. Tomorrow he borrowed it from you, but he didn’t return it to you. On the third day, he borrowed it from you, do you still want to borrow it from him?”” He cleverly used the language the child could understand—by using an eraser—to let the child recognize The relationship between borrowing, repaying and credit.

Financial management is not only related to life and wealth, but also deeply affects everyone’s values. There is a saying, “We don’t need to be great to start, but you need to start first to become great.” Whether it is financial management or parent-child education, you must first take the first step and learn from experience before you can become more and more The more powerful you are, master the correct parent-child financial management skills!