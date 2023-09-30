The father of Mortal Kombat talks about the rebirth of the fighting game that changed video games

“One of the key elements that contributed to the success of Mortal Kombat over the last 30 years it’s the fact that our team is not afraid to innovate, to introduce new features in each new title”: this is what Ed Boon, creative director of NetherRealm Studios and co-creator of one of the most famous, long-lived and controversial fighting games in the world, told us history of video games.

With the recent Mortal Kombat 1NetherRealm Studios does not want to propose a reboot of an iconic title, but a modern vision, and with new narrative plots, of a long, very long history. A rebirth.

Il creative process that reworks a classic of the videogame scene is always very difficult, because it is necessary to satisfy the fan base and at the same time attract new players, as Boon explained to us: “After having told a very long story over the last 30 years, we felt that Mortal Kombat 11 it was a good conclusion. Our villains had reached a level of power that we didn’t feel could, or should, be surpassed. Furthermore, Liu Kang (sort of Bruce Lee in the series, ed.) had achieved a status comparable to that of a god, capable of creating an entire universe. It was time to start from scratch.”

Boon also highlighted the importance of maintain the cast of characters iconic, a roster of fighters that every fan wants to see in every new game: “The strategy of Mortal Kombat 1 was to tell a completely new story using characters familiar to the players, and at the same time creating new origins, situations and relationships among them. A new beginning that can also serve as a gateway into the saga for a new generation of players.”

NetherRealm focused on change, looking for the right balance between the recognizable elements of the saga and the new and unexpected ones, but “without distorting any of the iconic characters”.

One of the characterizing elements Mortal Kombat 1which immediately attracted attention, is the new modality Invasionsas Boon himself confirmed to us: “Over the years, Mortal Kombat has become synonymous with mysteries, secrets and items to unlock during the game. In Mortal Kombat Deadly Alliance we had introduced a feature called The Krypt, then over time we sought to expand and deepen the player’s experience of unlocking items in each new title. With Mortal Kombat 1 we wanted to go further. The Invasions transport players into a sort of gigantic board game that unfolds across different landscapes. This mode adds strategy to the mere goal of earning items to use, as well as introducing some elements co-opted from role-playing games that allow players to upgrade their favorite fighters.”

Invasions it is also a mode that will be supported for a long time and that can be replayed to unlock new items which will be added over time.

The saga of Mortal Kombat is full of pop references, so much so that in 2011, John Tobias, co-creator of the series along with Boon, in a tweet he revealed how director Tsui Hark’s work had greatly influenced their work: “In a way, all the Mortal Kombat games were inspired by the films, in many ways. The first game of 1992 can be considered the result of 4 guys in their twenties, who grew up with the action films of the 70s and 80s, who took that kind of storytelling and applied it to a video game. Mortal Kombat 1 does not shy away from this type of suggestion, the title draws a lot of inspiration from action and horror films.” Again, in the words of Ed Boon: “With a clear head, today I would mention films like Enter the Dragon, Bloodsport, Star Wars, Predator, Terminator e Aliensbut the list is really long.”

Mortal Kombat covers three decades of electronic entertainment and, as Boon himself reminded us, “the fighting game audience has transformed significantly. For Mortal Kombat it all started on arcade machines, in arcades, where your opponent was next to you. Socializing was part of the gaming experience. Later, with the introduction of online gaming, players faced a greater number of opponents, but who they had most likely never met.”

Today many players are looking for competition, but they also want a strong solo experience: “Some people are simply shy and don’t like to clash with strangers online, they prefer to play alone – Boon confirmed to us – For this reason, Mortal Kombat he always took care of the mode History or introduced experiences such as Invasions”.

As for nostalgia, Boon believes that too the most loyal fans, in the games to which they have been linked for a long time, constantly look for something innovative, a new ray of light in the twilight of their memories. OR an even splatter fatalityin the case of Mortal Kombat.

