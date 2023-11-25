the feast of wolves, our review

One of the most popular robots of all time, Grendizer, returns in the form of a video game and in this memorable adventure reawakens the memories of those who saw him on TV in the Go Nagai animated series as children. The game features not only the legendary Grendizer but also many “bad” robots that will be encountered in the adventure of this chapter, obviously (Goldrake) led by Daisuke.

The game is an action-adventure experience that traces the first narrative arc of the animated series, in which Prince Daisuke must defend the Earth from attacks by King Vega’s forces, commanded by the evil Minister Zul. The player can control Grendizer, the powerful space robot, and use his iconic weapons, such as the Space Halberd, the Double Harken and the Space Lightning, to fight against the mechanical monsters sent by Vega. The game also offers the possibility to explore the Research Center, the secret base where Daisuke is hiding, and interact with secondary characters, such as Professor Procton, the beautiful Alcora and the faithful Rigel.

The game features refined graphics faithful to the style of the anime, with detailed three-dimensional models and fluid animations. The environments are varied and full of interactive elements, which make the gameplay dynamic and fun. The game also includes the memorable music from the anime, re-orchestrated for the occasion, which accompanies the game phases and cutscenes. The dubbing is in Italian, with the original voices of the actors who voiced the characters in the anime.

The gameplay is very repetitive, if it is true that we have all the powers and moves of Grendizer at our disposal even with the space halberd, it is also true that in the shooter phases with the robot in ship version they are all identical, that is, we will have to destroy the aircraft enemies and nothing else, not even a final boss fight. However, this changes when we use Grendizer on the ground, here we have fun with the many moves available; I remember that this game is an open world and therefore you can explore the entire map even if in blocks since you will have to complete the main missions to unlock other areas but there are also secondary missions that extend the main campaign a little too short.

The game is a real tribute to Grendizer fans, who will be able to relive the emotions of the animated series and discover new details about the story and the characters. The game also offers different difficulty modes, which adapt to the level of challenge desired by the player, and a series of extra contents, such as image galleries, videos and trophies to unlock. The game lasts approximately 10 hours, but can be replayed multiple times to complete all side missions and collectibles.

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves is a video game that will satisfy both nostalgics and new fans of this fantastic universe, thanks to its fidelity to the original work and its technical and artistic quality. The game is available from November 14, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S and X. In 2024 it will also arrive on the Nintendo Switch console. The game is also available in a deluxe edition and a collector’s edition, which include a Grendizer statue and other exclusive gadgets.

In conclusion, Grendizer: the wolves’ feast is a video game that will entertain fans by reliving the magic of the 80s cartoon and will give a lot of satisfaction not only for the excellent graphic reproduction of the robot, but also for the story of Daisuke and especially the impeccable Italian dubbing.

Grendizer: the wolves’ banquet

Pro

Grendizer faithfully reproduced Identical to the cartoon Excellent Italian dubbing Good story Perfect music

Against

Repetitive gameplay Too short

