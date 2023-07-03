The federal government lacks a safety culture

Every chef knows that when it comes to meat, he has to rely on reputable suppliers in order not to dish up spoiled goods. It’s no different with software. The federal government has not yet recognized this.

Xplain’s safety precautions were inadequate – but nobody noticed at the federal level.

Laurent Gillieron / Keystone

Security in the digital world does not begin at one’s own front door – but far in front of it. The federal administration is currently coming to this realization in a painful way. Cyber ​​criminals have published sensitive and possibly secret federal data on the dark web. However, these were not stolen from the federal government itself, but from the software supplier.

