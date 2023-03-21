Home Technology The federal government made mistakes when purchasing the IT solution
Technology

The federal government made mistakes when purchasing the IT solution

by admin
The federal government made mistakes when purchasing the IT solution

The Federal Office of Public Health did not work properly when procuring the vaccination platform. Not all errors can be explained by the corona pandemic.

The online platform for corona vaccination in Switzerland was procured centrally by the Federal Office of Public Health.

Alexandra Wey / Keystone

Things had to be done quickly when a vaccination against Covid-19 became apparent in autumn 2020. The Federal Council and administration had insufficiently prepared for the second wave of the pandemic. Under high pressure, the federal government now wanted to procure an IT solution that the cantons could use to coordinate the vaccination of the population. But something went wrong.

See also  It is rumored that Apple will develop an iPad docking accessory to become a smart home hub in one second | Central News Agency | Newtalk News

You may also like

KIT hands-on campaign: Sustainable living and working

Paradox’s new simulation work “Life by You” has...

Seiko Prospex launched the “Three-Day Chain” for the...

Abel, ChatGPT and the risk of bad artificial...

Mastodon – a close-up for the unsuspecting

Hugh Jackman burns 8,000 calories a day to...

Abel, ChatGPT and the risk of bad artificial...

Best smartphones under €200: test winner at Stiftung...

In order to prove that Microsoft has the...

TookFun W-1 window cleaning robot from 199€ buy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy