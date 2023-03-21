The Federal Office of Public Health did not work properly when procuring the vaccination platform. Not all errors can be explained by the corona pandemic.

The online platform for corona vaccination in Switzerland was procured centrally by the Federal Office of Public Health. Alexandra Wey / Keystone

Things had to be done quickly when a vaccination against Covid-19 became apparent in autumn 2020. The Federal Council and administration had insufficiently prepared for the second wave of the pandemic. Under high pressure, the federal government now wanted to procure an IT solution that the cantons could use to coordinate the vaccination of the population. But something went wrong.