The fifth generation of foldables

Samsung today introduced the fifth generation of its Galaxy foldables: the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5. Both models convince with slimmer designs, better performance and extensive customization options.

In a nutshell: The Galaxy Z Flip5 impresses with its elegant and unique foldable pocket format. The Galaxy Z Fold5, on the other hand, impresses with a large, foldable main screen and a long-lasting battery.

Samsung introduces the fifth generation of Galaxy foldables: the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5. The devices are characterized by slim design, strong performance and a wide range of customization options. The Galaxy foldables offer improved durability, innovative technologies and will be available from November 11. Will be available in stores in August.

A first hands-on of the new foldables will be available shortly on TechnikNews. Stay tuned not to miss it!

Larger screen of the Galaxy Z Flip5

The new cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip5 is 3.78 times larger than before and offers a wide range of customization options, such as customizable watch faces. Even when closed, the cover display allows access to important information and notifications. The improved camera enables high-quality selfies and creative photo shots from different angles. The device also offers an improved AI solution for photos in low light conditions.

Better S Pen Fold Edition for Galaxy Z Fold5

Thanks to the improved S Pen Fold Edition, users can work productively with the new Fold5 and take notes easily. With the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and the advanced cooling system, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is also excellent for dynamic gaming.

Both models are designed with durability and environmental friendliness in mind. The main display is shock-absorbing and protected thanks to IPX8 support and Gorilla Glass Victus. The Flex Hinge provides additional protection. In addition, the housing is made of recycled materials such as glass, aluminum and plastic, including post-consumer recycled materials.

Prices and Availability

ModelStorageRRPGalaxy Z Flip58+256GB1 199,00Galaxy Z Flip5 512GB8+512GB1 319,00Galaxy Z Fold512+256GB1 899,00Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB12+512GB2 019,00Galaxy Z Fold5 1TB12+1TB2 259,00Galaxy Z Flip5 Enterprise Edition8+256GB1 209,00Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB Enterprise Edition12+512GB2 029,00

The Galaxy Foldables can be pre-ordered now and will be available in Austrian retailers from August 11th. Customers who pre-order get double the storage space and can get a bonus when they trade in a legacy device.

Samsung also offers Samsung Care+ support service, which covers accidental damage and repairs. When you purchase a Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 on samsung.co.uk, one year of Samsung Care+ is included free of charge.

recommendations for you

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

