the fight will take place and will be broadcast live on X

In late June, Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg in a fight to the death. The two CEOs of Twitter and Meta have come to loggerheads after the launch of the Twitter-clone Meta Threadswhich in recent weeks has stolen millions of users from X. Fortunately, the two tycoons have come to their senses and the clash has been cancelled… or maybe not?

Like a bolt from the blue (so to speak, given that the CEO of Tesla has accustomed us to much more sensational “shooting”), Elon Musk announced on X that it “clash between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will be broadcast on X livestreamed. All proceeds will be donated to a charity for veterans [dell’esercito americano]”. Difficult to say whether this is a desperate attempt to get publicity or not (also given the flight of users from Twitter in recent times), but it seems that the cage match between the two CEOs it will be done.

It remains to be understood what prompted Mark Zuckerberg to backtrack, after he made it clear in mid-July that a match against Elon Musk there would never have been. In recent times, however, it seems to have been just the tycoon South African to fuel the challenge against the CEO of Meta: for example, Elon Musk proposed the Colosseum as a “theatre” for the clash, even going so far as to insult Mark Zuckerberg to make him accept the match.

A rather bizarre choice, especially if we consider that Musk could come out with broken bones (literally!), since Mark Zuckerberg has been practicing jujitsu for years now. In any case, a post by Linda Yaccarino on X, who replied to Elon Musk that “will keep the calendar free” ahead of the fight.

At the moment, the only one who has not expressed himself on the cage match is Mark Zuckerberg, the eternal undecided. Already at the end of July, Reuters had revealed that Zuckerberg would have been very conflicted faced with the idea of ​​a “fight” against Musk, making it more of a question of personal image: the CEO of Meta, in fact, would intend to present himself as an authoritative and reliable personality in the world of hi-tech and would be evaluating the potential negative repercussions on his figure.

