The film camera will take the lead in May, and the new Sony APS-C flagship is expected to be released in early July

Text: Alex

Sony just launched the full-frame Vlogging camera ZV-E1 at the end of March, and now it is rumored that it will launch another new camera before the end of May. Although the new machine is not a high-profile model, it is rumored that the new machine is named as the successor of the ZV-1. I believe the credibility is high.

In fact, around mid-April, the PhotoRumors website has received news that Sony will launch a total of 5 new models of E-mounts in 2023. If the first machine is ZV-E1, that is, in the remaining days of 2023, a new Sony machine will be launched every two months or so on average. Therefore, it is reasonable to say that the successor of the ZV-1 will be available before the end of May, but whether the model of the new model is accurate remains to be verified.

ZV-1 was launched in July 2020. Like ZV-E1, it is aimed at Vloggers. It uses a 1-inch Exmor RS CMOS sensor and a 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 (3x optical zoom) lens, which cannot be replaced , supports 4K filming but weighs only 267g, extremely light and compact, it is a well-deserved “filmmaker”. It is not yet known what improvements the ZV-1 successor will have, but it may be very similar to the ZV-1F launched in October last year. The main difference may be that the ZV-1F uses a fixed-focus lens, while the ZV-1 series uses a zoom lens. .

However, the above may be just a foreplay. The relatively more eye-catching A6700 (model tentative), that is, the successor of the A6600, is rumored to be launched in early July this year after some new mirrors (expected to be released in June). The Sony Alpha Rumors website claims to have received some specification information about the new machine, but it will not be made public until later. On the other hand, Sony Alpha Rumors revealed that in addition to the release of more new Sony products in June/July, September/October will also be the time when more new models will debut.

Source: Sony Alpha Rumors