the film with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee…

It had been talked about for some time, now it is confirmed: Freaky Friday 2, in English Freaky Fridayit will be done and the protagonists will remain the same as in the 2003 film: Lindsay Lohan e Jamie Lee Curtis.

For all those who have been waiting for it, the time has finally come: Freaky Friday 2 it is reality and Lindsay Lohan herself, one of the two protagonists together with Jamie Lee Curtis, confirms it on her Instagram account.

The film was released in theaters in 2003 and is based on the children’s novel To each his own body by Mary Rodgers. The plot in fact tells of Tess and her daughter Anna who don’t get along until things change completely and, in a freak accident, their bodies are switched and they are forced to live each other’s lives. ‘other.

Variety has confirmed the fact that it was the Disney to take charge of producing and launching the sequel. Recall, in fact, that the film was a commercial success and grossed more than 150 million dollars at the box office. Will it be the same for this film too?

