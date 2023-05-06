The final content update for Rogue Legacy 2 is here

Cellar Door Games is wrapping up its roguelite sequel, Rogue Legacy 2, as the developer has now revealed and released (on some platforms) the final content update for the game. Dubbed The Swan Song, the update has debuted on PC and will be coming to consoles in a few weeks.

As far as what this update adds, it’s a big one with a ton of new additions. From more weapons available, new challenges, gear sets, house rules, achievements, balance tweaks, new modes, healing rebalancing, custom seeds, custom languages, other quality of life improvements, and more. A full list of new features can be found in the final Rogue Legacy 2 roadmap below.

While you can jump in and experience the final content update today on PC, you can also check out the update trailer below for a closer look at what it’s adding.