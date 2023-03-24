Do you still have 3DS, Wii U? Nintendo will close the Nintendo eShop for 3DS and Wii U on March 28, including downloadable software, additional content, coupons, in-game items and other purchase functions.

The detailed closing date is March 28, 2022 at 8:00 Taiwan time.

All purchases must be completed before the deadline.

Incidentally, although the store is about to close, all purchased content can be downloaded repeatedly in the future and will not disappear with the closure.

In addition, free games, trial versions, and downloaded serial numbers must be completed before March 28. Including game progress that must use additional content, please confirm that you have actually started.

All unused stored value after the store is closed can be refunded to Nintendo before March 2024 (web link).