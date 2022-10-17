Home Technology The final expansion of Olli Olli World is coming in November – OlliOlli World – Gamereactor




Private Division and Roll7 have announced the second and final expansion for the dynamic skateboarding game Oli-Oli World. Dubbed “Finding the Flowing Zone,” the expansion will take players to a fabled Sky City where they’ll join forces with the Radmosball trio (Squid, Lichter, and Professor Planx). ), they are working to stop the evil business frog BB Hopper (BB Hopper) from developing the city.

It is said that in this expansion, players will meet Gail Force, the god of tempest skating, who will provide Windzones to trick the interior, which allows you to get the main air so you can perform super impressive Impressive aerial skill combos.

Otherwise, it was added that the expansion will actually arrive soon, on 2 November 2022 to be exact, and it will be available as a standalone purchase for £7.99, or as a second for those snapping up the Rad Edition Also the last major content addition.

