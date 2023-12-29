The Finals developers don’t even want to make a shooter – Sina Hong Kong

Embark Studios’ Unexpected Hit Shooter “The Finals” Takes the Gaming World by Storm

The gaming world was caught off guard when Embark Studios, a studio packed with Battlefield veterans, released their unexpected hit shooter, “The Finals.” In a recent interview with Game Informer, creative director Gustav Tilleby revealed that the studio didn’t initially set out to make a shooter, but the game’s success has certainly made an impact.

Tilleby explained, “In the beginning, we didn’t (initially) set out to make a shooter. I don’t think it’s something that’s really said out loud; it’s something that everyone thinks, like, ‘No, we shouldn’t do that,’ because we’ve done it before.” Despite initial hesitation, Tilleby pitched the idea of creating a shooter, which he believed no one would be interested in making. However, the unique and innovative approach to game development led to the creation of “The Finals.”

The game has attracted millions of players during its open beta phase and has continued to maintain interest since its launch. This unexpected success has brought a breath of fresh air to the shooter genre and has positioned “The Finals” as a game to watch in the gaming industry.

As “The Finals” continues to gain traction, the gaming community eagerly awaits to see if it will have a lasting impact on the genre. With its fresh take on shooters and unique approach to game development, “The Finals” has proven itself to be a game changer. Source: Gamereactor.cn

Share this: Facebook

X

