My son got into a fight last night Tony Stark, the protagonist of Iron Man. He was on a new artificial intelligence platform capable of creating imaginary yet realistic conversations with anyone, even the dead, even movie characters. Shortly before he had asked Albert Einstein how he went to school and his had listed his successes but also his failures, due to the fact that he found school boring (all true). While Elon Musk, with his masterful tone, had reproached him because the message was written in Italian and not in English, which is the language of the world. This platform is a game for now, but it is part of an exciting technological trend after years of fatigue and illusions, between metaverse and web 3: generative artificial intelligence, i.e. capable of generating original and coherent images, sounds and texts. The most successful product is called Chatbot GPT, in fact it is a digital oracle: ask and it answers, but not like Siri and Alexa, it really answers.

02 December 2022



In recent days it is often inaccessible because it has too many users. Someone pointed out that he’s not perfect, that he got the lyrics of a De Andrè song wrong or that he didn’t understand how to play chess. But Chatbot GPT learns, the more we use it the more it learns. The potential of such a tool is endless: how will it change our way of working, for example? Many were quick to say that it should be banned in schools because it actually does homework in seconds, but when the future arrives, a ban dictated by fear is not enough: fire initially scared the first humans on Earth, then they learned using it and it changed their lives. We should rather think about how to use this new fire.