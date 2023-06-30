The first 4GB version of the iPhone is expected to be worth 3 million at auction

Apple released the first generation of iPhone in 2007. At that time, there were two options for storage capacity, namely 4GB and 8GB versions. However, in the same year, Apple unexpectedly stopped producing the 4GB version and lowered the price of the 8GB version. Therefore, it is currently listed in the auction market. An unopened first-generation 4GB iPhone is estimated to fetch at least $100,000 at auction.

Since Apple launched the first-generation iPhone in 2007, which was priced at $499 and $599 at the time, equipped with a 3.5-inch screen and a 2-megapixel camera lens, equipped with Internet access and iTunes, it has become Apple’s most successful product, changing The industry defines smartphones, and was named the best invention of 2007 by Time magazine that year. Therefore, in February this year, a brand new unopened first-generation iPhone 8GB version has set a record high price in the auction market, with 63,356.40 US dollars (approximately NT$1.93 million) were successfully auctioned.

Now there is an ultra-rare 4GB unopened iPhone first-generation mobile phone in the auction market. It is considered to be a treasure with great collection value. 3000000).

This 4GB original first-generation iPhone is expected to start auctions on July 16. It represents an important milestone for Apple in the field of smartphones, so both technology enthusiasts and collectors will definitely want to collect it.

