The first AMD back-plug motherboard B650M APE WIFI is priced at 1349 RMB

The first AMD back-plug motherboard B650M APE WIFI is priced at 1349 RMB

The promoter of the back-plug motherboard and the UP host of B station “Installed Ape in Ancient Era” recently announced the official release of the B650M APE WIFI, priced at 1349 RMB (about 5981 NTD).

B650M APE WIFI is the fourth back-insert motherboard designed and designed by MSI, and it is also the first back-insert motherboard for AMD AM5 platform, supporting AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, 4-slot DDR5, 1 PCIe 4.0 x16 and 3.0 x1 slots, dual M.2 slots, support PCIe 4.0 x4, equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, and the IO interface is also quite rich.

Compared with the traditional motherboard, the back-plug motherboard installs most of the cables on the back of the motherboard. The front looks quite simple, and it is easy to disassemble the cables. This time, the front of the B650M APE WIFI is fully covered with silver armor, which was only available on flagship motherboards in the past. kind of treatment.

