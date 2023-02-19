Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM is rumored to be released on February 21st, and now the first batch of spy photos have leaked on the Internet.

From the spy photos, its size is more compact than Sony’s current FE 50mm F1.2 GM lens, and its size should be close to 35mm F1.4 GM.

At the same time, the lens has an AF/MF switch and a focus hold button.

It is said that the FE 50mm F1.4 GM lens focuses very accurately, and there is almost no distortion, and the vignetting is only about 1 stop.

In terms of price, it is rumored that the price of the FE 50mm F1.4 GM lens is 1,850 Euros (approximately NT$59,980). As a comparison, the initial price of the current FE 50mm F1.2 GM lens in the Bank of China is 70,782 yuan.

Other known information:

-11 aperture blades

– Filter diameter: 67mm (72mm for F1.2 GM)

– Closest focusing distance: 0.41m (0.4m for F1.2 GM)

-Support weather sealing

– No optical image stabilization

