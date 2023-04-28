Home » The first bundle of the winning game UNICEF has arrived – Transformers: Battlegrounds – Gamereactor
We recently reported on an initiative by publisher Outright Games, known for its games for children, in partnership with charity UNICEF, pledging to raise £200,000 a year to illustrate the world‘s most vulnerable children.

Well, in this case, Outright is wasting no time in its quest to hit the 200,000 milestone, as it has now launched its first bundle, with all profits going to raise money for UNICEF.

This is called the Hasbro Kids Bundle and includes three games; Transformers: Battlegrounds, My Friend Peppa Pig and PJ: Masks Heroes of the Night for £19.99/€19.99.

The bundle will last until May 12th, so if you’re looking for some new games to enjoy with your young family members, this is a great opportunity to snag three games and even support a great cause! .

