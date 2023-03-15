In 1623, exactly 400 years ago, a German scientist who didn’t become very famous, Wilhelm Schickard, invented the first calculator: he could only do some additions and subtractions, and yet I can imagine the amazement in front of a technology that was able to perform operations that require more time for the human brain.

All traces of that calculating machine were lost in a fire, but this example serves to give a key to understanding the latest, amazing advances in generative artificial intelligence: the new version, the fourth, of GPT has arrived and compared to the previous one it is infinitely better: to give just one example, if ChatGPT (the AI ​​that is based on GPT) were a person, or rather a students, previously he would have been a passing student with 6, now with 9. In less than four months he was top of the class. And also how lawyer, would pass the test among the best. This says a lot about how perhaps certain school assessments should be updated and made more humane; but also on the learning speed of machines: it is thanks to the feedback that millions of people have given to the answers of ChatGPT in these months that the machine has improved.

Where will it arrive? Nobody knows, not even the OpenAI scientists who created it, not even Google or Meta, and all the other startups that are proposing similar tools. What we can say is that everything will change: you can see it very well since test initiated by a startup, Be My Eye, which for 8 years has been helping people who are blind through an app and millions of volunteers who read the images framed by their mobile phones. An artificial intelligence will soon be able to do that job, thus becoming a personal assistant for those with a visual impairment.

In short, many things will change and many jobs will change, but the centrality of human beings will not diminish. Just as happened with the invention of the calculatorwhich hasn’t made mathematicians or accountants disappear but has given them a tool to work better.