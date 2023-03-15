Home Technology The first calculator and the new ChatGPT
Technology

The first calculator and the new ChatGPT

by admin
The first calculator and the new ChatGPT

In 1623, exactly 400 years ago, a German scientist who didn’t become very famous, Wilhelm Schickard, invented the first calculator: he could only do some additions and subtractions, and yet I can imagine the amazement in front of a technology that was able to perform operations that require more time for the human brain.

All traces of that calculating machine were lost in a fire, but this example serves to give a key to understanding the latest, amazing advances in generative artificial intelligence: the new version, the fourth, of GPT has arrived and compared to the previous one it is infinitely better: to give just one example, if ChatGPT (the AI ​​that is based on GPT) were a person, or rather a students, previously he would have been a passing student with 6, now with 9. In less than four months he was top of the class. And also how lawyer, would pass the test among the best. This says a lot about how perhaps certain school assessments should be updated and made more humane; but also on the learning speed of machines: it is thanks to the feedback that millions of people have given to the answers of ChatGPT in these months that the machine has improved.

Where will it arrive? Nobody knows, not even the OpenAI scientists who created it, not even Google or Meta, and all the other startups that are proposing similar tools. What we can say is that everything will change: you can see it very well since test initiated by a startup, Be My Eye, which for 8 years has been helping people who are blind through an app and millions of volunteers who read the images framed by their mobile phones. An artificial intelligence will soon be able to do that job, thus becoming a personal assistant for those with a visual impairment.

See also  A new feature has been introduced in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, where you can vote on who you think will win the next FIFA World Cup match.

In short, many things will change and many jobs will change, but the centrality of human beings will not diminish. Just as happened with the invention of the calculatorwhich hasn’t made mathematicians or accountants disappear but has given them a tool to work better.

You may also like

Klipsch Reference Premiere 4 Subwoofers Available This Year｜Audio...

Inexpensive power station with LiFePO4 batteries! The Powdeom...

Is the Samsung mobile phone taking pictures of...

Buy cheap Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro from €270...

The 7 startups that will revolutionize Italian smart...

Suspected Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked, Biggest Screen...

What is GPS and how does it work?

Because Alexa shouldn’t be ashamed of not being...

Microsoft signed a ten-year agreement with cloud game...

Jobs in IT: Job advertisements are all the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy