The FX30 features a new 20.1-megapixel, APS-C Exmor R CMOS back-illuminated sensor (Super 35 format) with dual native ISO (800/2500), showing high sensitivity, low noise, and 14+ stops of dynamic range With the latest image system, it provides the best movie-like shooting tool for new creators in the film industry.

Sony Cinema Line’s latest Super 35 cinema-grade digital camera ILME-FX30 (with XLR camera grip set) and single-body ILME-FX30B will be available in Taiwan in mid-October. The suggested price is undecided.

FX30 has a variety of video specifications, can record up to 60fps fine 4K Super 35 (16:9) high-definition video through 6K oversampling, and supports 10-bit 4:2:2 4K 120fps / Full HD 240fps high frame rate For video shooting, users can also output 4K 60p video in 16-bit RAW format to external devices via HDMI Type-A.

Like other Cinema Line models, the FX30 is equipped with a Log shooting mode. By selecting the three S-Log3 modes of Cine El, Cine El, fast and flexible ISO for recording, the post-production dimming is more flexible; all three shooting modes can be previewed during shooting. Define the LUT, and the FX30 has built-in movie-style settings including S-Cinetone, and can also shoot a single still image; the FX30 is equipped with the exclusive high-performance BIONZ XR image processor to ensure advanced images with natural color gradation and true color reproduction performance.

The FX30 features Sony’s acclaimed fast and reliable AF features such as instant eye AF (human, animal or bird’s eye), instant tracking and AF assist. The depth of field method can grasp the current focus area and the distribution of the front and back scenes; and the “breathing compensation” function can suppress the breathing effect so that the picture can maintain a consistent viewing angle when focusing; Excellent stabilization for traveling shots.

The FX30 follows the intuitive operation design of Cinema Line, including: a new customizable list menu for quicker access to frequently used functions, a simple recording standby screen without the interference of shooting parameter overlays, and dedicated buttons and knobs for recording. Use new features such as applying LUTs and metadata in post-production to enhance creative post-production. This metadata can be used in the latest Sony Catalyst Prepare or Catalyst Browse applications, and the Catalyst Prepare plug-in designed for Adobe Premiere Pro was launched in August this year, making post-production solutions more flexible.

The FX30 features a clean top design and screw holes for easy handheld shooting, capturing low-angle footage, attaching a stabilizer, or adding other accessories. The FX30 is equipped with an XLR camera handle, which allows creators to record 4-channel clear audio through XLR or 3.5mm stereo terminals, in addition to shooting at low angles. The MI smart shoe can also connect an external microphone to the camera to record audio.

The FX30 is equipped with two memory card slots with both CFexpress Type A and SDXC/SDHC, and is also compatible with the newly released large-capacity CFexpress Type A memory card, allowing creators to have ample creative space. The durable magnesium alloy body of FX30 is equipped with an innovative heat dissipation structure, which supports long-term 4K/60P video recording, and the battery life further extends the recording time of videos; in addition, it is equipped with a rich lineup of E-mount lenses, high-performance microphones and other With the choice of equipment, the FX30 has great shooting flexibility.