The first choice for playing games and upgrading graphics cards!Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC 12G Unboxing Review

After nearly half a year, NVIDIA finally launched the relatively affordable GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card for gamers with limited budgets who want to have the latest graphics-related technologies such as NVIDIA’s latest DLSS 3, Ada Lovelace architecture, or 3D graphics-related Workers, a good graphics card upgrade option. GIGABYTE is a graphics card brand that has a good reputation and performance in graphics card products. Recently, a series of RTX 4070 graphics cards have been launched, including AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 MASTER 12G, GeForce RTX 4070 AERO OC 12G, GeForce RTX 4070 GAMING OC 12G, GeForce RTX 4070 EAGLE OC 12G, and this article will introduce GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC 12G Graphics Card!

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC 12G and other series of graphics cards have been perfectly tuned, with powerful performance and excellent heat dissipation, to provide consumers with more diverse choices in response to various usage scenarios and needs.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC 12G Graphics Card Features

New NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture SM: up to 2x performance and power efficiency 4th generation Tensor core: DLSS 3 performance up to 4x vs. gaming performance up to 4x 3rd generation RT core: up to 2x ray tracing performance with GeForce RTX 4070 graphics chip built-in 12GB GDDR6X 192-bit memory GIGABYTE wind force cooling system Metal backplane design

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC 12G graphics card can be said to be a cost-effective product, which can help you choose performance, heat dissipation and durability at the most economical price! The moderate size allows everyone not to worry about the lack of space in the case, and the power supply part only needs a set of PCIe 8 pin upgrade-free power supply to handle it, but don’t think that it will compromise on heat dissipation and performance design because of the size. , because it also adopts the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE cooling system, equipped with 3 unique blade-guided fans, with forward and reverse functions, composite heat pipes directly contacting GPU heat conduction, fan stop function, and Screen cooling technologies!

In terms of durability, the unique blade fan incorporates nano-graphene lubricating oil, upgraded metal protection backplane, excellent power supply design, and carefully selected ULTRA DURABLE ultra-durable certified components, all of which extend the service life of the graphics card for players and provide more Stable operation! In addition, through GIGABYTE’s powerful GIGABYTE CONTROL CENTER software, you can easily adjust the performance mode, fan speed and advanced settings. Whether you are a computer DIY player or a beginner in computer DIY, you can enjoy the benefits brought by this software. Convenience!

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Features

Adopt the new Ada Lovelace architecture

The RTX 4000-series graphics cards feature the new Ada Lovelace architecture, so an upgrade from the RTX 3000-series makes perfect sense!

The boost clock of RTX 4070 is 2.48 GHz, with 5888 CUDA cores and 12GB of high-speed Micron GDDR6X memory, which can continuously execute 4K resolution games at a speed of more than 100 frames per second! The new Ada Lovelace architecture further improves the performance of ray tracing and neural rendering. Gamers can feel the dramatic performance improvement of the Ada architecture and lay the foundation for creators to create a completely simulated world!

RTX 4000 Series Graphics Bring the Ultimate Platform to Gamers and Creators

DLSS 3

DLSS 3 allows the GPU to independently generate a full frame, speeding up game execution and overcoming the performance bottleneck of the CPU in games. NVIDIA’s new revolution in deep learning super-sampling neural graphics for games and creative applications, and this AI technology can generate a full frame and dramatically speed up game execution!

Compared with its own RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 4070 still has a performance improvement close to 1.5x, and the DLSS + RT of Cyberpunk 2077 has a performance improvement advantage of 3.5x!

RTX 4000 series GPUs feature several technological innovations, including:

The shader computing performance in the Streaming Multiprocessor reaches 83 teraflops, more than double that of the previous generation. The effective ray tracing computing performance of the third-generation RT core reaches 191 teraflops, which is 2.8 times that of the previous generation. The fourth-generation Tensor core computing performance reaches 1.32 Tensor petaflops, which is five times that of the previous generation when accelerated by FP8. Shader Execution Reordering (SER) improves execution efficiency by rearranging shading workloads to make better use of GPU resources. SER is an innovative technology as important as the non-sequential execution of the CPU, which can improve the performance of ray tracing by up to three times, and the frame rate of the game can be increased by up to 25%. The Ada Optical Flow Accelerator (Ada Optical Flow Accelerator) has twice the performance, enabling DLSS 3 to predict motion in the scene, and the neural network can increase the frame rate while maintaining image quality. The improved architecture works closely with the customized TSMC 4N process technology to double the power efficiency. Dual NVIDIA encoders (NVENC) cut export time in half and support AV1. OBS, Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve, Discord, etc. all use NVENC AV1 encoding.

continue reading the report

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC 12G Unboxing

After fully understanding the new performance upgrade features brought by RTX 4000 series GPUs, let’s unbox and introduce Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC 12G, an excellent graphics card!

The product box design is aimed at gamers! Douda’s 4070 graphics chip, Gigabyte WINDFORCE cooling system, and 12GB overclocked version are absolutely exciting!

There are some characteristic information of the products on the back of the color box, we will introduce them to you later!

Taking out the graphics card can feel a bit bulky, but the volume is not too large~ (The size specification is L=261 W=126 H=50 mm), the powerful WINDFORCE three-fan and heat dissipation structure are the guarantee of performance!

The display card occupies 2 slots, and is equipped with HDMI 2.1a x1 and DisplayPort 1.4ax 3, which can definitely meet the multi-screen output needs of creators and gamers; and here we can also see that the baffle has vents to help air flow out outside the box~

You can refer to the detailed specification information of this graphics card brought by GPU-Z~

WINDFORCE GIGABYTE cooling system is equipped with three 8cm unique blade-shaped fans with forward and reverse functions, three high-efficiency pure copper heat pipes directly contacting GPU heat conduction, fan stop function, and screen cooling and other heat dissipation technologies, which can greatly improve the performance of the cooling system. Improve heat dissipation ability!

GIGABYTE reverses the rotation direction of adjacent fans, so that the air flow direction between the two fans is the same, reducing the occurrence of turbulence and increasing the wind pressure, and enhancing the heat dissipation efficiency of the fans; and this is also an excellent technology adopted by GIGABYTE graphics cards in recent years design!

This graphics card features an anti-turbulence “ALTERNATE SPINNING” fan design that reduces turbulence between adjacent fans and increases airflow pressure. Through the three-dimensional sawtooth shape on the edge of the fan blade and the guide groove on the surface of the fan blade, more air intake can be effectively increased at the same fan speed! And when the GPU temperature is low or under low load, the fan will automatically stop, providing the best experience with zero noise!

The fan motor adopts nano-graphene lubricating oil, which can extend the life of ordinary oil-sealed bearing fans by 2.1 times, achieving the same durability as ball bearings, and it is quieter. When we actually tested the performance, we set the fan to run at the highest speed, and we really “felt” the low-noise advantage brought by its design!

Right side of graphics card

graphics card top

The heat pipe directly contacts the GPU

Looking at the structure of the graphics card from the bottom, you can see the powerful cooling element configuration. GIGABYTE properly utilizes high-efficiency pure copper heat pipes to flatten and mold them and then directly contact the surface of the GPU. By increasing the direct contact area between the heat pipes and the GPU. This can greatly increase the heat transfer speed of the GPU, and at the same time through the large metal base plate covering the VRAM, the copper heat pipe can also help dissipate heat.

A close-up shot of a pure copper heat pipe directly touching the surface of the GPU

On the back of the graphics card, a large area of ​​metal cooling fins can be seen, only the cooling fins on the right side are exposed

The openings allow the third fan cooling fins to allow airflow to pass through and improve heat dissipation!

By the way, this graphics card also uses Ultra Durable certified ultra-low ESR all-solid capacitors, metal inductors, 2oz copper PCB, and ultra-low resistance transistors and other high-quality ultra-durable materials. These luxurious “materials” can provide Excellent graphics performance and longer service life Oh!

Graphics Performance Test

After reading the structural design of the display card. Next, we will do a graphics performance test on the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC 12G graphics card!

testing platform:

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K Motherboard: Gigabyte Z790 AORUS ELITE AX Motherboard Memory: Team Group T-CREATE 32GB x2 DDR5 Boot Disk: Crucial P5 M.2 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD Processor Cooling System: Corsair iCUE H170i ELITE CAPELLIX XT Liquid Cooling Radiator 360mm Water Cooling System Power Supply: ASUS Strix 1000W Operating System: WINDOWS 11 Professional Edition

The test platform is an open space, not installed in the computer case

Use GPU-Z to view graphics chip information as shown above

In the Speed ​​Way test, the score came to a good score of 4417!

How does 3D modeling perform? With the Mesh Shader test, it can be seen that the enabled function has 511.23 FPS, and the difference has increased by 89.1%!

The Port Royal score reached 11037 points (the RTX 3070 Ti score is generally around 8500)

In the Fire Strike Ultra Extreme benchmark test, the score came to 20874!

In the Fire Strike Ultra benchmark test, the score came to 10090! (RTX 3070 Ti scores are generally around 9000)

In the Fire Strike benchmark test, the score came to 36833 points!

The Time Spy running score reached 17776 (RTX 3070 Ti scores are generally around 14000)

Time Spy Extreme scores 8972

In the DLSS 2 test, the 4K resolution was turned on and got 84.65 FPS

How does the actual game performance work?

First, we use the Benchmark function included in the Tomb Raider game to test

Under the Full HD resolution test with the image “highest” and the display RTX DLSS “extremely high performance”, the number of frame renderings reached 42881, and the average frame rate was 274, which is really quite high!

In addition, the image was tested with “High” and the display RTX DLSS “Extremely High Performance”. The number of frame renderings reached 44031, and the average frame rate was 281. The performance is even more amazing!

In Final Fantasy XV Bench. The score came to 22821, quite excellent~ (RTX 3070 Ti scores are generally around 16000)

Overall system performance test

Finally, let’s take a look at such a configuration of components. What is the performance of the system?

PCMARK10 basic test score reached 8837 points!

The score of the CrossMark total score came to 2419!

Summary of experience

Overall, the performance of GIGABYTE’s GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC 12G is really very good. It is suitable for players who have a small budget and cannot buy an RTX 4080 or higher. With the support of GIGABYTE’s powerful design capabilities, the performance can go forward, and the temperature control part can also let players feel at ease and play various 3A masterpieces easily. This graphics card is really worth buying. The price of NT$20,990 is very worth the investment (similar to the price of the RTX 3070 when it just came out). In addition to playing the game “eating chicken”, it can also meet the needs of creators. satisfy.

As for the combination of the motherboard and the processor, I would recommend choosing a mid-to-high-end model. Of course, it mainly depends on your purpose of use and budget. Of course, the game mainly consumes graphics card resources, so the processor does not need to be as high-end as our test platform. Now, the price of DDR5 memory is becoming more and more affordable, and even SSDs that support PCIe 5.0 with a speed of more than 10,000 MB/s are beginning to rise, which can be taken into consideration when purchasing computer components (currently only high-end motherboards have M.2 SSD supporting PCIe 5.0).

Part of the selling price:

The original price of GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC 12G graphics card is NT$20,990, now the special price is only NT$19,990! Activity time: From now until 05/31 23:59

This article is the first choice to upgrade the graphics card for playing games! Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC 12G unboxing evaluation first appeared in computer DIY.

◤Mario is Ramming◢

The best-selling Mario game film is available for a limited time

Mario Lego full spot hand knife quick grab

12% off all series of character dolls

The most complete Mario peripheral products are bought here