The first date between Musk and Grimes, told in the official biography of the entrepreneur

It will be released on September 12th “Elon Musk”the biography of the entrepreneur who led to success Tesla e SpaceX. And that in recent years he has made people talk (a lot) about himself for his brilliant but also controversial ideas.

The author of the book – which will be published in Italy by Mondadori – is Walter Isaacson, an American journalist known for his successful biographies. In the past Isaacson has recounted the life of Leonardo da Vinci, of Albert Einstein, of Steve Jobs and Jennifer Doudna, Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020.

Isaacson has been working on the biography of Musk for at least two years. The entrepreneur revealed it on August 5, 2021, with a tweet: “If you are curious about Tesla, SpaceX and my stories in general, Walter Isaacson is writing my biography”.

For all this time, Isaacson has been following Musk like a shadow. On Twitter – the social network recently renamed “X” – the journalist published the photo of prefabricated house in which the entrepreneur spends most of his time when he is not traveling. It is a “spartan” residence, with just two bedrooms, located a small mouthin Texas, close to the SpaceX Starbasethe headquarters of the aerospace company founded in 2002.

In 2020, Musk decided to sell his five grand houses and to have as his primary residence this spartan two-bedroom house in Boca Chica, TX, where we would meet and he would sit at this wood table and make phone calls. In my forthcoming bio, I explain why. pic.twitter.com/mLsAgdOdY1 — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) August 6, 2023

“In 2020, Musk sold his big five homes and chose this home as his primary residence,” Isaacson wrote. “Here we met and here Musk sits at a wooden table to make his phone calls.”

Having spent a lot of time with Musk, his biographer was able to observe as well its darkest sides. Borrowing a definition coined by Grimes, the Canadian singer to whom the entrepreneur was linked – on and off – from 2018 to 2022 and with whom he had two children, Isaacson said that Musk sometimes enters a “demon mode” to “increase productivity” of those who is around him. In these situations, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX relates to others “with one total lack of empathy”.

The story To understand Elon Musk you have to go down a tunnel by Pier Luigi Pisa 12 November 2022

“I think I’ve had more access than anyone to the most interesting person possible,” Isaacson told New York Magazine. In recent weeks, right on X, the biographer has started sharing photos and excerpts from his book, starting with an unprecedented portrait of the Musk familybefore the entrepreneur’s father (Errol Musk) and mother (Maye Musk) separated.

“The father has instilled in Elon his grit, but also his demons, since he was little – said Isaacson -. In my book Elon and his brother Kimbal told vivid and psychologically brutal stories. And the scars they left. Elon, Kimbal and their mother Maye described the lasting psychological scars. Elon’s wives—Justine and Talulah Riley—and his girlfriend Claire Boucher [il vero nome di Grimes, ndr]provided examples of how Musk is still coping with trauma.”

In another “Elon Musk” excerpt posted on X, Isaacson recounted the first date between the entrepreneur and Grimes.

“Musk invited her to fly to Fremont to visit his factory [Tesla, ndr]. It was his idea of ​​a good date. “We walked on the floor all night and I watched him try to fix several things,” Grimes says. The next night, as he was taking her to a restaurant, [Musk] he showed her how fast the car was accelerating, then took his hands off the wheel, covered his eyes, and let her try autopilot. “I was like, oh shit, this guy is fucking crazy,” she says [Grimes]. “The car changed lanes by itself. It looked like a scene from a Marvel movie. At the restaurant, [Elon] there is an item “EM+CB” on the south wall. When [Grimes] she compared her powers to Gandalf’s, he gave her a quick Lord of the Rings quiz test. She wanted to see if she was really a fan. [Grimes] He passed it. “It was important to me,” Musk says. As a gift, [Grimes] she gave him a box of animal bones she had collected. In the evenings, they listened to Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History and other historical podcasts and audiobooks. “The only serious relationship I could have is with a person who can listen to even an hour of war history before going to bed,” Musk says.

The character Elon Musk: “I will continue to say what I want even if it will make me lose money” by Pier Luigi Pisa 17 May 2023

Judging by the first excerpts from the biography, Isaacson would have had at his disposal numerous subtitles for his book: “Elon Musk, the romantic demon”; or “Elon Musk, the scars of a genius”. In just over a month, Mondadori will bring the “definitive” portrait of the entrepreneur to bookstores. And readers will be able to get a more complete idea of ​​the man than the Timein 2021, chose as “person of the year”.

@elonmusk believes the path to AI safety is to tie machines to human minds. That’s the goal of Neuralink, which will implant chips in human brains. and also of xAI and of Optimus the robot. Here, from my book, after a practice session for the unveiling… pic.twitter.com/WZUUIvhDLM — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) July 27, 2023

With his recent statements, Isaacson somehow seems to want to “acquit” Musk by the “sins” attributed to him by the media. “That ability to not be so emotionally and empathically involved to carry on the [loro] vision. It’s something that Steve Jobs had, it’s something that [ha] Bill Gates,” Isaacson told CNBC. The reporter added: “It’s something that many of these people have because they don’t seek affection from the person sitting across from them. They’re trying to get rockets to Mars.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

