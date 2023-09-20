The First Descendant: Introducing the New Player Character ‘Sharen’ and Upcoming Open Beta on Multiple Platforms

Nexon, in collaboration with Nat Games, is set to launch their highly anticipated game, “The First Descendant”, on multiple platforms including PC Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. The game is scheduled to be released next Monday, September 25th. To create excitement and anticipation for the public beta event, the developers have released a video introducing the new player character, “Sharen”.

“The First Descendant” is a third-person team shooting action RPG game that allows up to 4 players to cooperate and fight together. Players can equip their characters with three types of firearms, four types of auxiliary accessories, and various auxiliary attack methods. The game boasts high-definition graphics, created using the powerful Unreal Engine 5 engine.

In the game, players take on the role of “successors” tasked with guarding the “Inglis Continent” and protecting human survival against invading threats. The plot unfolds through battles and various missions, slowly revealing the secret behind the “Successor” storyline.

The public beta of “The First Descendant” will last for one week, giving interested players a chance to experience the game before its official launch. Players can apply to participate in the beta on various platforms. Last year, the game conducted its first global test on the PC platform, taking player feedback into consideration to enhance and improve the game. The developers strengthened the special movement skill “grabbing hook”, improved jumping, gun attacks, user interface, and added a character skill modification system based on player feedback.

During the open beta, players from different platforms can test the game content together, fostering a sense of community and excitement among players.

In addition to the announcement of the public beta, “The First Descendant” also released a video showcasing the new player character, Sharen. Sharen is a modified person equipped with cutting-edge prosthetics, sporting a purple primary color theme. The mecha on her body grants her an invisibility function, enabling her to appear unexpectedly and launch surprise attacks on opponents.

Players who are interested in “The First Descendant” can apply to participate in the open beta on various platforms. The highly anticipated game aims to provide an immersive and thrilling experience, combining action-packed gameplay with a captivating storyline.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

