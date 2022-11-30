Taiwan Blizzard released the production team introduction video of the new hero “Ramata” in “Overwatch 2” today (29th), which also allows players to get a glimpse of the leader of this zero quadrant.

Ramata is the newest tank hero, having been in the works since 2017 when “Quadrant Zero” was first conceived. This appearance refers to the omnic leader of the Egyptian Pharaoh, who has two types: “omninic form” and “revenge form”.

In the omnic mode, Ramata uses the nanorobot of the cane to attack from a long distance, with slow flying speed but stable damage. The omnic form can also create a “void barrier” like a shield wall, which is durable but does not last long.

After converting to “Vengeance Mode”, Ramata will use short-range punches as the main attack method, which can cause damage at a certain distance. At the same time, the fist can also be used to block from the front, but at this time, the damage to the back increases and the movement speed is reduced.

An ability usable by both forms is Ravenous Vortex, which inflicts an area slow and a downward-drawing damage field.

The ultimate move “Annihilation” will be forced to turn into revenge mode, and will continuously damage the enemies in the range centered on itself. Therefore, how to make good use of the switching between the two types will be the focus of the player’s game.

Ramata is expected to launch with the second season on December 7th.