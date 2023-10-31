the first event recorded entirely with an iPhone

Apple held a dark and spooky themed event on the evening of October 30, 2023, the night before Halloween. The event, unusually scheduled for 8PM ET / 5PM PT US time, unveiled a series of updates and new products that promise to be “scary fast”.

“Scary Fast”: the new iMacs with M3 processor presented

Apple has announced an update for the 24-inch iMac, now equipped with the new M3 processor, which promises to be twice as fast as its M1 predecessor. The new iMac M3 has an eight-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, support for up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Productivity apps and creative software, such as Adobe Photoshop, should run up to 30% faster.

MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inches with M3 Pro and M3 Max

Apple has introduced updated 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, now powered by M3 Pro and M3 Max processors. Aesthetically similar to their predecessors, these new models offer improved performance and advanced configurability, with the MacBook Pro M3 Max can be ordered with up to 128GB of RAM.

Goodbye to the Touch Bar

Apple has finally decided to abandon the Touch Bar, introducing a new entry-level version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro which replaces the 13-inch model with the Touch Bar. This new model is equipped with the standard M3 chip.

Impressive performance of the M3 Chip

The M3 chip is a 3nm chip that promises significant performance improvements over the M1 model, with Final Cut Pro rendering up to 60% faster. The new MacBook Pro can now reach up to 128GB of unified memory.

Apple’s “Scary Fast” event once again demonstrated the company’s commitment to innovation and the power of its devices. With the new iMac and MacBook Pro powered by the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max processors, Apple continues to push the limits of what’s possible in performance and design. These new devices not only meet the needs of the most demanding users but also set new standards for the industry.

The “Scary Fast” event shot with iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple’s “Scary Fast” event surprised not only with the products presented, but also with the way it was filmed. It has been confirmed that the entire event was filmed using an iPhone 15 Pro Max, without the use of any external lenses. This demonstrates the cinematic capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, featuring a digitized 7-lens camera system.

Behind the scenes of the “Scary Fast” event

To obtain stabilized and well-lit footage, the Apple team used drones, cranes, dollies and professional lighting. Low-light footage, captured above Apple Park, was also high quality. Although the behind-the-scenes video was made unlisted by Apple, some parts were shared across various platforms.

The evolution of cinematography with iPhone

This event demonstrates how advanced the cinematic capabilities of iPhones are. A recent example is the Indian film “Fursat,” which was shot entirely on an iPhone 14 Pro. These developments raise the question of whether iPhones can be considered viable tools for film production.

Share this: Facebook

X

