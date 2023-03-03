On the last day of February, AMD Ryzen 7000X3D series processors were officially launched for sale.The Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 144MB cache is priced at $699, and the Ryzen 9 7900X3D with 140MB cache is priced at $599. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 104MB cache will have to wait until April 6, priced at $449.

Although the price is much more expensive than the Ryzen 7000 series, considering that this generation does not sacrifice TDP and clock speed, the improvement is obvious to all. Among them, the measured performance of Ryzen 9 7950X3D is even better than that of Ryzen 9 7950X and Core i9-13900KS. The strongest game processor, such a product, the market performance is not disappointing.

According to the sales data of Mindfactory in Germany, Ryzen 9 7900X3D is the most popular, with 360 units sold in the first sale, which is 56% higher than the first sale of Ryzen 9 7900X (230 units). If you compare the current sales volume, although the Ryzen 9 7900X has been reduced to $449, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D sales volume is still 3.6 times higher.

At present, Ryzen 7 5800X3D is still unshakable on the Mindfactory processor sales list, with 490 units sold, followed by Ryzen 7 5800X with 400 units.

Compared with Ryzen 9 7900X3D, Ryzen 9 7950X3D stock seems to be tighter, and many channels in Europe and America are sold out.

