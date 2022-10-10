Some netizens pointed out on Reddit that in the iOS 16.1 Beta version paired with the first-generation AirPods Pro, an adaptive transparency mode switch that should have been only available for the AirPods Pro 2 was found.

According to the information obtained by reporter Mark Gurman, Apple has opened the adaptive transparency mode of the old AirPods Pro and AirPods Max in the latest iOS 16.1 Beta test version, which is a “Bug” rather than an official design.

Apple stated at the press conference that because the AirPods Pro 2 is equipped with an H2 chip, it only supports the use of transparent mode, but the first generation of AirPods Pro does not use the H2 chip, and the transparent mode can pass the ability of the H2 chip, as much as possible. Surrounding noises such as sirens, tools, shrill sounds and other high frequency sounds are filtered to provide a more comfortable listening experience.

According to the news, this “Bug” has been removed in iOS 16.1 Beta 4.

