Technology

The first-generation AirPods Pro will also get an adaptive transparency mode through an update

Apple brought a new generation of AirPods Pro 2 in September, with a new processor, stronger noise reduction, and a new transparency mode. If you just started the first generation of AirPods Pro, don’t be discouraged, because it seems that Apple The new transparency mode will be brought to the first generation of products through an update.

▲ The picture shows the first generation of AirPods.

Netizen ddpacino in the foreign Reddit discussion forum found that after installing the system software of iOS 16.1 beta 3 on his iPhone, he also installed the beta firmware v5A304a in the first-generation AirPods Pro settings, followed by the second-generation AirPods Pro. The “Adaptive Transparency Mode” was published, and it seems that Apple is testing the porting of the Adaptive Transparency Mode to the first-generation AirPods Pro.

▲ After installing iOS 16.1 beta 3 and the v5A304a beta firmware of the first-generation AirPods Pro headset, a new adaptive transparency mode appeared on Reddit.

In addition to transmitting ambient sound, the adaptive transparency mode will also continue to detect noise for targeted noise reduction. Some netizens actually use it and found that after his first-generation AirPods Pro enabled the adaptive transparency mode, the previous ambient sound effect Different, it will indeed eliminate some ambient noise, and it means that it is not an error display on the software. Netizens who are still using the first-generation AirPods Pro can look forward to the next mobile phone and headset update.

