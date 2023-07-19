The First-Generation iPhone Sets Record as Most Expensive Collector’s Item

Title: First-Generation iPhone Sells for a Record-Breaking $158,000 at Auction

After 16 years since its launch, the first-generation iPhone from 2007 has become a highly sought-after collector’s item, particularly those preserved in their original packaging. In a recent auction, a collector made history by paying a staggering $158,000 for one of these rare devices, making it the most expensive iPhone ever sold.

Initiated by auction house LCG Auctions, the bidding started at a base price of $10,000 for a first-generation iPhone with 4GB storage, the same model introduced by Steve Jobs himself back in 2007. The scarcity and pristine condition of this particular unit contributed significantly to its extraordinary value. As sales for this device fell short of expectations, production was halted merely two months after its launch, rendering it difficult to come by.

The auction house described the iPhone as “especially rare” with intact factory seals and labels, highlighting its excellent condition. It had never been activated, making it essentially a brand-new device. Initially estimated to be worth between $50,000 and $100,000, the final bid surpassed everyone’s expectations.

Between June 30 and July 16, 2023, the auction received a total of 28 bids from various collectors. On the final day, the price surged from $45,954 to its ultimate sale price of $158,644 within an hour, driven by the relentless pursuit of interested buyers.

Though the auction concluded with a winning bid of $158,644, the purchaser bore additional commission costs, amounting to a total transaction value of $190,372.

When the first-generation iPhone debuted in 2007, it retailed at $499 for the 4GB model. Its substantial appreciation over time, increasing by 3,179.2%, now equates to roughly 132 units of the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max with 256GB storage, retailing at $1,199 each.

Interestingly, this auction broke the previous record for the most expensive iPhone sale, previously set at over $63,000, also facilitated by LCG Auctions. While the recent auction began with a starting bid of $10,000, the previous record had a starting bid of just $5,000.

The success of this recent sale can be attributed to the uniqueness of the device and the fascinating story surrounding it, according to the auction house. While the purchased iPhone may no longer be functional due to lack of software updates and battery degradation, it holds immense value for avid collectors.

The identity of the buyer, who acquired the iPhone along with its original box and components, remains undisclosed. Nevertheless, the sale reaffirms the enduring allure of Apple’s iconic first-generation iPhone.

[Optional Conclusion:] As technology continues to advance, witnessing the extraordinary market value of the original iPhone serves as a reminder of its transformative impact on the telecommunications industry and its lasting significance in the realm of collectibles.

