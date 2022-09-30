Although it is a bit hard to imagine that Apple would actually allow the functions that are new features to be provided to the previous generation products with the following concepts. However, since the iPad Pro with non-M1 SoC can also use the latest stage manager a few days ago, it seems that Apple has really given people a bit of a Buddhist feeling recently – although it has not yet come to the official version, it is very It’s hard to say if this function is “turned on by mistake”…

All in all, some friends who use the AirPods Pro generation actually said that after updating the iOS 16.1 beta version, they received the “Adaptive Transparency Mode” option featured by the second-generation AirPods Pro in the system settings (!). Continue reading The original AirPods Pro can also get adaptive transparency mode? New iOS beta version now track report text.



The first generation of AirPods Pro can also get adaptive transparency mode? New iOS beta version now available

According to the experience of users in other countries that have officially launched AirPods Pro 2, Apple’s Adaptive Transparency mode is actually a bit like an alternative “active volume reduction” effect. It will be possible to reduce the volume of such noises that may affect the comfort of hearing when listening in transparent mode, which can communicate external information through the AirPods microphone, for noises exceeding a certain decibel. On the premise that sounds such as sirens and power tools can still be recognized (after all, it is in transparent mode), providing a more comfortable listening experience.

In principle, it actually allows the headphones to transmit external audio to the other end of the noise-cancelling headphones (your ears) at a very fast processing speed, while also actively reducing the annoying sound of excessively high volume in the environment. To a certain extent, preventing your ears from “directly” contacting the sound of the external environment should also be regarded as a way to protect your hearing – at least, it is said that AirPods Pro can be seen in the noise detection interface of the Apple Watch to reduce the external volume. status.

According to foreign media reports, this feature has actually appeared in the system options of the original AirPods Pro – specifically, it was upgraded to the iOS 16.1 test version, and the headset firmware is said to be in the hands of users of 5A304A.

After all, in the current description of Apple’s promotional page for AirPods Pro 2, it is clearly mentioned that “use the power of the H2 chip to minimize the intensity of noisy noises such as sirens or power tools, allowing you to comfortably hear the movement around you.” With words like “48,000 noise reductions per second”. It really makes people feel that such a function should require AirPods 2 with stronger chip performance to activate.

At present, there are also media judgments, and there is also a chance that a bug in the beta version led to accidentally opening options to older hardware. In fact, whether the adaptive transparent mode can actually be activated still needs to be determined by subsequent tests; on the other hand, even if the test version appears, it does not mean that the official version has to be provided.

However, Apple suddenly provided an example of old hardware and new system functions. In fact, it happened to be on the beta version of the sister system iPadOS 16.1. It was confirmed that it will also be brought to the previous two generations of iPad Pro, which was originally regarded as only The desktop-level front-of-the-screen scheduling function can only be found on the M1 SoC iPad. So everything seems hard to tell yet?

