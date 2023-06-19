IBM opens first quantum data center in Europe to facilitate access to state-of-the-art quantum computing systems for companies, research institutions and government entities. The data center is expected to be operational in 2024, with multiple IBM quantum computing systems, each with utility-scale quantum processors capable of to elaborate more than 100 qubits. Located at the IBM headquarters in Ehningen, Germany, it will serve as IBM’s Quantum European cloud region.

Manage the requirements of European legislation

Users in Europe and the rest of the world will be able to service the data center for their research and exploration of cloud-based quantum computing. The data center was designed to help customers to continue to manage European data law requirements, including the processing of all employment data within the borders of the EU. The facility will be IBM’s second quantum datacenter and second quantum cloud region, following Poughkeepsie, New York.

The first quantum data center

Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and Vice President of IBM Quantum

Europe has some of the world‘s most advanced users of quantum computers. And interest is only increasing as the era of utility-scale quantum processors enters. The planned quantum data center and associated cloud region will offer European users a new option. As they seek to harness the power of quantum computing in an effort to solve some of the world‘s most challenging problems.

Collaborate with IBM scientists

Ana Paula Assis, IBM General Manager per Emea

Our quantum data center in Europe is an integral part of our global effort. It will offer our customers a new opportunity to collaborate side-by-side with our scientists in Europe, as well as with their own customers, as they explore how best to apply quantum in their industry sector.

The first IBM quantum data center in Europe

The IBM Quantum Network currently consists of more than 60 organizations across Europe that access quantum hardware and software via the cloud. These include not only companies and banks, but also Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY), the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC) and T-Systems. These customers across Europe are exploring potential uses for quantum computing. Such as materials science, elementary particle physics, energy transition, sustainability and financial applications.

One million students

The European cloud region is a key component of IBM’s commitment to partner with leading European industries, universities and governments to advance quantum and build a quantum workforce in Europe. IBM Quantum and Qiskit open source software are used in over 100 university classes in Europe. One million students in Europe improved their quantum skills through IBM-sponsored hackathons, workshops and digital learning.

