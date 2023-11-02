The first Italian edible battery is one of the best inventions of 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

200 ideas have entered Time’s list of the “best inventions of 2023”, a long list that includes products capable of having a positive impact on the world in various sectors, such as technology, health, energy, sustainability and entertainment. There’s everything. Known things like Generative AI ChatGPT4, Dall-E and software like Dualingo Music. But also lunar modules, bicycles, cars, wellness products, intelligent wearable systems and many small-large, decidedly futuristic inventions that entered the list thanks to various requirements such as originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact. There are haptic suits for the deaf that can translate concert audio into vibrations that allow deaf people to feel the music on their skin; smart canes to help older people walk better; artificial intelligence systems to protect wild animals and even an incredible zoo made of holograms. A window into the future to come.

Edible energy

Among Time magazine’s magnificent 200 there is also an invention made in Italy and it is absolutely unusual. The battery prototype – which resembles an energy bar – created by the group led by Mario Caironi, from the Italian Institute of Technology in Milan. A battery that is not only edible, but also rechargeable, made with ingredients that are usually consumed at the table. In particular, the anode is made with riboflavin (or vitamin B2), present in almonds, and the cathode is composed of quercetin, present for example in capers, two elements which have the particularity of being able to retain and release an electric charge in a continuous functioning as a positive and negative pole. The anti-toxic activated carbon obtained from vegetables such as coconut, allows the charge to be transported, while the separator, necessary in every battery to avoid short circuits, is made with nori seaweed, commonly used in the preparation of sushi. The electrodes were then encapsulated in a beeswax container, from which two edible gold contacts emerged, used for pastry decorations.

Impact and Future

Almost as powerful as a stylus, the edible battery operates at 0.65 V, a voltage low enough to not cause harm to the human body if ingested. In particular, the current capacity of the prototype is 10 microamps, sufficient to power small low-power LEDs and sensors, such as those used in agriculture. A limit, the inventors explained, which will be at the center of the next evolutionary steps of the research group. «I am very happy and also very surprised that Time has selected us; therefore, it is even more of a satisfaction for the entire research group, which I thank”, commented Caironi, who coordinates the Printed and Molecular Electronics Laboratory at the Iit Center in Milan, a laboratory that focuses on the study of the electronic properties of foods . «In research, especially when traveling along little-traveled paths, it is not a given – added Caironi – on the one hand to obtain results, and on the other that these are noticed so quickly. This motivates us even more to continue.” The revolutionary device could open new avenues in the field of medicine in a future where technology and nutrition merge in surprising and useful ways. Among the applications of the battery there are swallowable medical devices capable of monitoring health conditions, but also devices capable of monitoring the state of preservation of food. Giorgio Metta, Scientific Director of the Italian Institute of Technology, declared: «The recognition of the originality of the edible battery by TIME makes me very proud, since it is the clear sign that our Institute is an international reality for the quality of his research. A quality that the scientific community and research funding programs, such as the European Research Council, have already had the opportunity to evaluate in an excellent manner. Today we can say that this quality is transmitted and approached by the international public. It is the path that we will continue to follow to bring Made in Italy innovation towards new technical and market goals. Twenty years of excellent results demonstrate that the international model implemented by the Institute is absolutely solid. I am optimistic that this same model will lead us to further and more important results”