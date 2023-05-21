The first kiss in history dates back 4,500 years ago… and it’s very romantic

Who among you knows when the first documented kiss dates back to? Finally a new study published in the journal Science reveals this mystery to us, also refuting the current hypothesis. Let’s discover this historical curiosity together.

A team of researchers recently discovered that the first documented kiss in history it even dates back to 4,500 years ago and we are precisely in the by now famous Mesopotamia where stable governments were born. But why is it so important to know?

Until now the most widespread hypothesis, placed in fact the origin of this custom in South Asia about 3,500 years agoor about 1,000 years after the new find.

Troels Pank Arbøll, lead author of the study together with Sophie Lund Rasmussen, directly from the British University of Oxford and the Danish University of Aalborg, said: “In ancient Mesopotamia, which corresponds to present-day Iraq and Syria, it was customary to write in cuneiform characters on clay tablets that have survived to this day and which contain clear examples of the fact that kissing was considered part of romantic intimacy already in ancient times”.

Apparently therefore, after seeing the duration of the perfect kiss it should not be considered a phenomenon that originated in a single well-defined region, but instead appears more likely that it was practiced in various cultures for several years. But now we come to the literally most romantic moment of discovery.

“A married woman falls in love with another man after kissing him“. Here is one of the phrases that have been found on some clay tablets. Although ethically “controversial”, it is impossible not to perceive its romantic vein, in addition to the fact that it clearly demonstrates how it was already a widespread custom.

Furthermore, although kissing leads to receiving 80 million bacteria, what the researchers have found is that this practice has actually played a little predominant role in transmission and spread of viruses among humans.

“Indeed, research on bonobos and chimpanzees, humans’ closest living relatives, has shown that both species kiss, which may suggest that the practice of kissing is perhaps a fundamental and innate behavior in humansRasmussen added.