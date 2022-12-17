The first life in the solar system on Mars?Research reveals that Mars collided with a planet at a depth of 300 meters 4.5 billion years ago, bringing life elements

Is there life on Mars? It has always been a question that scientists are eager to explore. The latest Danish research points out that the first life in the solar system may have been born after Mars was hit by an asteroid during the 100 million years of its evolution. The University of Copenhagen studied fragments of Martian meteorites found on Earth when Mars collided with an asteroid or comet, sending fragments into space and falling to Earth. The study found that in the first 100 million years of Mars, the water covering the surface may reach a depth of 300 meters. Martin Bizzarro, a professor at the University of Copenhagen, said that 4.5 billion years ago, red Mars was full of water, and asteroids brought molecules such as amino acids that are necessary for life, which are indispensable for the formation of life elements. After this period, the Earth collided with another Mars-sized planet, forming the Earth-Moon system (Earth-Moon system) today, which also wiped out potential life on Earth. Pizarro believes that this is strong evidence, Represents the conditions that allow life to arise, pre-existing on Mars on Earth. Pizzaro also said that if there is life on Mars today, it may be at a depth of 1 to 2 meters. NASA’s “Perseverance” (Perseverance) rover, which is trying to find traces of life on Mars, recently announced for the first time that it has recorded the sound of “dust devil” for the first time, which will be able to help Learn about the climate patterns of Mars and explore whether life exists.