The first live photo broadcast of Mars in history will be released at 0:00 am on the 3rd | TechNews Technology News

For the past 20 years, the European Space Agency’s Mars Express has been orbiting Mars, sending back valuable data on the Martian landscape. To celebrate the anniversary, Europe announced that it will live stream a new image taken by Express every 50 seconds, starting at 00:00 on June 3, Taiwan time for an hour.

Mars and the Earth are limited by their relative positions in the orbit of the sun, so the transmission of data between the two will experience a delay ranging from 3 to 22 minutes. If you wait for the official to choose a suitable time to release the photos, you may have to wait for days or even months.

In this way, there is actually no such thing as “instant news” in space, except for a few cases such as: NASA’s DART and LCROSS missions, which photographed the scene during the impact, and the Apollo missions sent back astronauts on the surface of the moon The picture of walking.

These missions are very close to the earth, and other more distant missions have the opportunity to send 1 or 2 images close to instant, but it is the first time to mention the live broadcast of Mars deep space missions.

To celebrate Mars Express’ 20th birthday, now’s our chance to watch Mars as instantly as possible. Within one hour from 00:00 on June 3, Taiwan time (12:00 noon, June 2, US Eastern Time), the VMC camera of Express will send back instant photos “as much as possible”, displaying a new image of Mars in about 50 seconds. Although it still takes about 18 minutes for the camera to take a photo, send it back to Earth, and then appear on the screen.

The VMC was originally only a camera responsible for observing Beagle II’s departure from Express, and it was turned off after the report was completed. It is not a scientific instrument and does not need to take accurate images. Until 2007, the VMC was restarted and used for scientific activities, and as some newer and more complex image processing methods were developed, scientists realized that the VMC camera could become the 8th scientific instrument of Express, taking a large number of Martian surface landscapes.

Since we’ve never tried a Mars live broadcast, the exact timing of the signal’s propagation is still a bit uncertain, but if the purpose is successful, you may have the opportunity to be among the first people to watch the Martian landscape in (near) real time.

(First image source: European Space Agency)