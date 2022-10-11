The first offspring of Stadium are the three new chromebooks with a focus on cloud gaming.

Google just previewed a new Chromebook laptop designed for cloud gaming. Three models from three different manufacturers, adapting the simplicity and accessibility of Google’s line of laptops to game streaming.

“I’ll never use a Chromebook for gaming,” no doubt we’ve all heard that phrase before, but Google hasn’t given up after Stadia shut down, and has shipped three models from three different manufacturers: Asus, Acer and Lenovo.

Asus has selected accessible series for all budgets, includingASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, which is a 15.6-inch laptop that will be available in a variety of models. The top model will feature an Intel i7-1165G7 with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, 144Hz refresh rate and full HD. Price has not yet been determined.

Acer also addedAcer Chromebook 516 GEinitiative. The retail model features an Intel i5-1240P processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid-state drive storage. 120Hz refresh rate, supports up to 120fps at 1600p. It will start selling at a fixed price of $649.99.

Lenovo through itsLenovo IdeaPad Gaming ChromebookRaise the bar to advanced status. It promises high resolution thanks to its 120Hz WQXGA, 16-inch screen, 8GB of memory, and 512GB SSD. It will also have a built-in FullHD camera and will retail for $599.

Quick and easy calculations. As we embark on our journey to launch a cloud-powered gaming Chromebook, these are the qualities we want to stick to, while also delivering a premium experience unique to the ChromeOS product group. ” said Chris Daniel, director of product for Google’s ChromeOS platform.

The three laptops with different hardware configurations will be released later this October, with prices ranging from $399 to $799, all of which will ship with a SteelSeries 3 mouse and a free three-month GeForce subscription Now and Amazon Moon, with instant access to over 1,000 games via streaming. Each device will also be able to connect to Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) via the desktop app. Google is committed to partnering with global cloud gaming leaders and providing its ecosystem for all platforms to grow and thrive.

Now, everyone has access to the game with the best specs.