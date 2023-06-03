the first OnePlus premium tablet…

Il OnePlus Pad it is the latest addition to the OnePlus family of devices as well the company’s first tablet. As an entry into this new market area, OnePlus wanted to go big and offer us a device from premium performance, elegant design and competitive price. But in practice, is that really the case? Let’s find out in this one review of the OnePlus Pad!

Our review of the OnePlus Pad

To be the company’s first tablet, OnePlus has decided to aim high and offer the best technologies available on the market enclosed in an elegant design. Among these we also find the first display in the world with 7:5 aspect ratio able to offer a better vision and at the same time an excellent fluidity to the touch. Added to this is also a Dimension 9000 flagship processorSupported by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and the Dynamic Computing Engine, designed to improve the basic experience in a fast and fluid way.

But let’s start in order!

Technical sheet of the OnePlus Pad

Dimensions : 258 x 189 x 6mm

: 258 x 189 x 6mm Weight : 552g

: 552g Display : LCD 11,61″ (2.800 x 2.000 pixel)

: LCD 11,61″ (2.800 x 2.000 pixel) CPU : MediaTek Dimensity 9000

: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 GPU : ARM G710 MC10

: ARM G710 MC10 RAM : 8GB LPDDR5

: 8GB LPDDR5 Memory : UFS 3.1 since 128 GB

: UFS 3.1 since 128 GB Rear Camera : 13MP

: 13MP Camera Front : 8MP

: 8MP Drums : 9.510 mAh

: 9.510 mAh Connectivity : Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth V5.3

: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth V5.3 System operational: OxygenOS 13.1

Design

The OnePlus Pad boasts solid construction and minimalist aesthetics, in line with other OnePlus devices. The aluminum body gives it a premium look and a solid feel in the hands as well as great lightness, 552g for 258 x 189 x 6mm size which make it one of the most manageable tablets on the market. The edges are curved and return an excellent sensation to the touch.

The back of the tablet features the Halo Green coloring, the only one currently available, with brilliant light effects and the ability to leave no fingerprints. At the top of the centre, the large objective of the 13MP rear camera which we will discuss later in the review. The upper edge houses the power button and two audio outputs. Two further audio outputs are located in the lower edge as well as theType-C input for charging. On the left edge we find the connectors to connect the tablet to the keyboard while on the right side we find the buttons dedicated to sound. This side is also squared off the others to accommodate the OnePlus Stylo.

Turning to the display, we find one 11.61″ LCD screen characterized by a 2.5D curved glass. As anticipated, we are facing the first tablet in the world with a screen with 7:5 ratio called ReadFit. This guarantees excellent visual comfort also given by a decent brightness (500 nits of brightness) e up to 144Hz refresh rate. This translates into exceptional fluidity that makes this tablet a perfect entertainment hub for movies, video streaming and gaming.

Technology

Inside its very green shell, we find a Dimensity 9000 processor which makes OnePlus Pad an ideal tablet in terms of speed and fluidity. This is thanks to eight powerful and performing cores that also guarantee full optimization of the drums. This matters 9,510mAh and offers up to 12 hours of uninterrupted video production or up to 1 month of standby time. Thanks to 62W Supervooc fast chargethe tablet will be able to fully recharge in just over 60 minutes (the package does not include the charging connector).

The excellent performance of the OnePlus Pad is also guaranteed by ben 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM which enhance the versatility of the device making it ideal for both work and demanding video games. We don’t want the work (we warmly greet our boss), but it is precisely in entertainment that this tablet gives its best. This is thanks to a partnership with Dolby and technology support HDR in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Camera sidewe find one 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. Since the camera is an accessory rather than a relevant feature in the world of tablets, OnePlus has focused more on the functionality than on the performance of the lenses. All in all, the quality of photos and videos is decent but nothing transcendental.

The new test of the OnePlus Pad

For this review, we tested the OnePlus Pad for about 3 weeks during which he accompanied us in our daily lives and also on the road.

Let’s start right away by saying that the pad looks great, in line with the high-end market standards. There construction of materials, lightness and sinuous curves make it pleasant to look at and to carry. Excellent the Displaywide enough and with an excellent touch response though 500 nits of brightness seemed a bit low to us. We particularly liked the four audio outputs which offer great audio without excessive reverberation, typical of devices with multiple outputs.

On the other hand, the support of the Chipset and of RAM which guarantee smooth performance without any kind of slowdowns for open and switch between applications without delays or hitches. The performance of the battery is also excellent, which respects the numbers given by the company. This made it an excellent tool for our outings. A real shame, however, not having the fast charging socket available in the box but only a USB Type-C cable.

Camera side, we won’t go overboard. Tablets are rarely used to take photos and despite the quality, even the OnePlus Pad is no exception. These are mostly “salvation” tools for those situations in which they are strictly necessary, such as a work video call.

The power of accessories

Thanks to OnePlus, we also got to test the accessories, sold separatelydedicated to this Pad or the OnePlus magnetic keyboard and the OnePlus Stylo. Both accessories are high quality products designed specifically for this device.

The magnetic keyboard, in addition to being perfectly in line with the design of the pad, it offers smooth typing and all the comfort of a touchpad for a user experience as close as possible to that of a tablet. There OnePlus stylus provides the same versatility and convenience but on the Touch display. This is thanks to a delay reduced to 2ms for exceptional responsiveness both for typing on the screen and for drawing or writing “by hand”.

Replace the OnePlus Pad on the laptop? Our experiment

For this review of the OnePlus Pad we wanted to test the potential of a normal tablet to the needs of a user who, like us, often uses the laptop outside the home. That’s why we took him with us to Slovenia on a 4-day business trip to answer the question: can this OnePlus Pad replace a laptop?

The answer (don’t hate us) is: Depends. Of course it depends on how you use a laptop on a daily basis. If, like us, your main travel needs concern writing and reading emails, searching the net and occasionally a Netflix movie, then you can leave your bulky laptop at home in favor of the OnePlus Pad (the magnetic keyboard is highly recommended). . If instead you need more resources or specific programs for computers not supported by the OxygenOS 13.1 operating system, then you should reevaluate the idea.

The review of the OnePlus Pad in a nutshell

Ultimately, the OnePlus Pad proved to be a device up to expectations that met the quality standards offered by the company in other areas. Despite the great qualities that we have achieved in this review, what makes this OnePlus Pad even more attractive is the more than competitive price of 500€, in the 8+128GB version. Really outstanding compared to the competition in this range.

The price obviously does not take into account the accessories that we have named and which greatly improve the user experience. To be taken into consideration depending on your needs.

And it is precisely in satisfying the different needs of users that this Pad is crazy in the podium of the best tablets we have triedbecause it does precisely the strong point of tablets in general: versatility.