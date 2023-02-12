Qualcomm officially announced at last year’s summit that it will return to its own architecture to launch a new Oryon brand processor, which has made many netizens in the technology discussion area look forward to it. The news pointed out that the first Oryon processor products, may be a Windows deformation tablet.

According to the news from the foreign media WinFuture, Qualcomm will start testing the “SC8380/Hamoa” Oryon processor in November last year. The test device is not a prototype of any product, or a development sample prepared by Qualcomm, but a The developer system based on the 10-inch screen allows developers to test the compatibility of software first.

Although it is not a prototype, the test specifications adopted by Qualcomm are likely to be used as a benchmark for development, and 10-inch notebook computers with Windows systems are not popular, so the first product of Qualcomm Oryon processor is likely to be a A 10-inch Windows convertible tablet.

Qualcomm’s Oryon processor is rumored to have a 12-core computer version and an 8-core mobile phone version. The current performance of the 12-core computer version is rumored to be good, at least at the same level as Apple’s M1, and Microsoft seems to be very interested in the Oryon processor. Interested, it is possible to develop a new version of the Surface Neo deformation tablet for Oryon.

