After successively releasing two waves of development preview versions to developers, Google has allowed general users to download the first public beta version of Android 14 before the start of Google I/O 2023.It can be installed through Pixal 4a or later models. If you don’t have a suitable model at hand, you can also install it through the Android Studio emulator.

In this public preview version, the experience of using Android 14 for large-size screens and foldable screens is also enhanced. At the same time, low-latency operation of the stylus and a motion prediction library are added, allowing developers to create more An application service suitable for handwriting input operations.

In addition, the maximum font magnification ratio on Android 14 can reach 200%, which is only 130% compared to the past. In addition, a non-linear font scaling curve can be automatically applied to ensure that the text lines are not just proportionally enlarged.

As for this update, it allows the user to automatically share the system, so that the app can operate according to the personal custom sharing action. At the same time, for the operation of returning to the previous page in the app, an indicator arrow to the left is displayed on the left side of the screen. , to remind the user to return to the previous page by swiping left.

Other updates include improving Android system resources, including strengthening the definition of foreground and background work to avoid abuse of API call resources, and also updating the Path API for creating and rendering vector graphics, allowing developers to build More detailed and beautiful app operation buttons and interface visual effects.

The app language setting mentioned earlier can also choose the idiomatic language more flexibly for each app, and even the idiomatic input method. For example, when the app uses a specific language, the input method will be automatically switched to the corresponding input method.

