Recently, the vivo X90 series announced the first MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor. As the release time is getting closer, the standard version of this series has appeared in the Geekbench 5 benchmarking platform. You can know the first MediaTek Dimensity 9200 in advance. The running score of the production machine.

From the Geekbench 5 benchmarking platform, the Vivo X90’s Dimensity 9200 scored 1353 in single-core and 4055 in multi-core. This result is a bit disappointing, and it is not the same as the test data officially announced by MediaTek.

The test details page shows that the vivo X90 standard version is equipped with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, which may be better adjusted when it is officially released, and the running score will be improved accordingly.

MediaTek released the Dimensity 9200 flagship processor, using TSMC’s second-generation 4nm process technology. The processor CPU adopts 3.05GHz Cortex-X3 super core + 3 2.85GHz A715 large cores + 4 1.8GHz A510 small cores, and the GPU is Immortalis-G715 MC11.

It is known that the vivo X90 series will include X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+, corresponding to the Dimensity 9200, Dimensity 9200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors respectively. The vivo X90 series will be released at 19:00 on November 22.

