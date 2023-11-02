The first shop without cash register in Italy

A few days ago, taking a flight to the United States, I introduced myself at the controls equipped with a boarding pass and passport. However, the official told me that they were not needed and asked me to look at a vertical screen that was next to him. In a few seconds my photograph appeared on the screen: not the one that had just been taken of me, but the one that had been of me made when I arrived in the United States with the seat I would have occupied on the plane indicated below. My boarding pass and passport had been replaced by my face.

This is just one example of what is about to happen with the diffusion of technologies Facial recognition enabled by artificial intelligence: our face will soon become our identification document, but in the meantime it will start to be our credit card with which to complete purchases. When Amazon introduced the first cashierless store in 2018, the New York Times said it was “the future of shopping”: you come in, take it, leave and automatically paywithout having to do anything. That vision grew quickly: in 2019 there were already 500 stores in the world offering this service, to date there are more than 7 thousand.

One, the first, is about to open in Italy: it’s called Tuday Conad, Grab & Go, and opens its doors on Wednesday 8 November in the historic center of Verona. This is an interesting innovation that brings at least two relevant consequences: the first (obvious) is a future without cashiers, another profession in danger of extinction; the second is that while today the supermarket receipt is not associated with a specific person, in this way we will be able to know exactly what each of us buys, an invasion of the personal sphere not recently that it will have to be regulated in some way.