Hardware with PCIe 5.0 is spreading slowly, but commercially. Now the first SSDs are coming, which rely on the fast memory connection.

Gigabyte starts with the Aorus Gen5 10000. Thanks to PCIe 5.0, the SSD should be able to achieve enormous data rates of up to 10,000 MB/s when reading and 9,500 MB/s when writing. For comparison: a Samsung 990 Pro, which is one of the top models with PCIe 4.0, is more than 2,000 MB/s slower.

As Tom’s Hardware reports, the Aorus Gen5 10000 is said to use a Phison E26 controller. The SSD will initially come onto the market in two different sizes. Both with a capacity of 1 TB and with a capacity of 2 TB. A service life of 700 TB or 1,400 TB is guaranteed.

1 TB 2 TB
Interface PCI-Express 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0 PCI-Express 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0
form factor M.2 2280 M.2 2280
NAND 3D TLC NAND Flash 3D TLC NAND Flash
External DDR Cache LPDDR4 2GB LPDDR4 4GB
Sequential Read Speed Up to 9,500MB/s Up to 10,000MB/s
Sequential Write Speed Up to 8,500MB/s Up to 9,500MB/s
Dimensions 80 x 22 x 2.3 mm / 92 x 23.5 x 44.7 mm 80 x 22 x 2.3 mm / 92 x 23.5 x 44.7 mm
power consumption <10W <10.5W
Guarantee 5 years / 700 TBW 5 years / 1,400 TBW

In use, the SSD should require a maximum of 10.5 watts. The huge heatsink is particularly striking. which increases the dimensions of the SSD to 92 x 23.5 x 44.7 mm. However, the rapid PCIe 5.0 performance also comes at a price. The 2 TB variant currently costs around 680 US dollars. This makes the Aorus Gen5 10000 significantly more expensive than classic PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

Quelle: Tom’s Hardware

