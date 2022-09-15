Listen to the audio version of the article

Support the resumption of activities in Ukraine and at the same time the refugees who want to start new businesses. This is the objective of the venture capital fund ff Blue & Yellow Heritage Fund, launched by the US company ff Venture Capital (ffVC). The first US vc fund dedicated to Ukrainian founders and start-ups has a target of 50 million dollars and has already raised 30 million and signed memorandums with the Ukrainian government.

Investments in companies founded by Ukrainians

The Blue & Yellow Heritage Fund will invest in start …