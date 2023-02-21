Home Technology The first State of PlayStation 2023 game confirmation will take place on Thursday – Gamereactor
Technology

The first State of PlayStation 2023 game confirmation will take place on Thursday – Gamereactor

by admin
The first State of PlayStation 2023 game confirmation will take place on Thursday – Gamereactor

Rumors of PlayStation preparing a new State of Play have been swirling for months, and now it’s finally official.

Sony has announced that the first State of Play 2023 will kick off on February 23 at 9pm GMT / 10pm CET. We’re told the show will include five new PlayStation VR2 games as well as some reveals from third-party partners and indie titles, before wrapping up with a 15-minute demo of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

While this sounds interesting to me, it’s worth mentioning that this won’t be about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us multiplayer, Ghost of Tsushima 2, or any of the other most anticipated PlayStation Studios titles News in place, as some of them will be held at the company’s second PlayStation showcase in late May or June.

See also  "Enough with touch controls on cars": Volkswagen goes back

You may also like

Primitive survival game “Great Wilderness First Men” launched...

Google uses the Jetpack Compose framework to refactor...

Ubisoft’s ‘Mousetrap’ System Extends Latency to Crack Down...

Mi 13 Pro international version running scores exposed,...

“Deep Death Dungeon Darkness” copy of the new...

“Automotive I/O: Bridging Minds”, the world of mobility...

Ubisoft’s ‘Mousetrap’ System Cracks Down on Rainbow Six...

“Automotive I/O: Bridging Minds”, the world of mobility...

Destiny 2 cheat provider ordered to pay Bungie...

Microsoft and Nintendo reached an agreement, the well-known...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy