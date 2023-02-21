Rumors of PlayStation preparing a new State of Play have been swirling for months, and now it’s finally official.

Sony has announced that the first State of Play 2023 will kick off on February 23 at 9pm GMT / 10pm CET. We’re told the show will include five new PlayStation VR2 games as well as some reveals from third-party partners and indie titles, before wrapping up with a 15-minute demo of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

While this sounds interesting to me, it’s worth mentioning that this won’t be about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us multiplayer, Ghost of Tsushima 2, or any of the other most anticipated PlayStation Studios titles News in place, as some of them will be held at the company’s second PlayStation showcase in late May or June.