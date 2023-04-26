The first three-lens technology! DJI Mavic 3 Pro Soars to the End of the World in One Machine

Text: Owen

Spy photos leaked for nearly half a month, and DJI finally released the Mavic 3 Pro professional-grade drone. Like the dual-lens Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine launched more than a year ago, this time the Mavic 3 Pro and Mavic 3 Pro Cine have built-in industry-first Three-lens technology, the main lens retains the original large 4/3″ CMOS sensor. Mavic 3 Pro Cine is a special model designed for professional aerial photography creators. The three lenses of the body all support Apple ProRes 422 HQ, Apple ProRes 422 and Apple ProRes 422 LT and other encodings, together with the built-in 1TB SSD and 10Gbps high-speed transmission line, make the creation of drone enthusiasts who pursue high image quality more flexible. The suggested price of Mavic 3 Pro is HK$17,099 ( with DJI RC remote controller); the suggested prices of Mavic 3 Pro Free Flight Kit (with DJI RC Remote Controller) and Mavic 3 Pro Free Flight Kit (with DJI RC Pro Remote Controller) are HK$21,799 and HK$27,029 respectively; The suggested price of the Mavic 3 Cine Master Kit (with DJI RC Pro remote controller) is HK$39,039.

Mavic 3 Pro and Mavic 3 Pro Cine (hereinafter referred to as: Mavic 3 Pro series) use a three-lens camera module jointly developed by DJI and Hasselblad. The three-lens imaging system covers wide-angle (24mm focal length), medium telephoto (70mm focal length) and telephoto The focal length (166mm focal length), through the mobile phone application, you can easily switch between different lenses on the touch screen, and the screen connection is natural and smooth, which is more convenient than the interchangeable lens aerial photography system. The main lens of the Mavic 3 Pro series uses the L2D-20c camera jointly developed by DJI and Hasselblad, and incorporates the Hasselblad Natural Color Solution (HNCS), allowing users to easily capture Hasselblad’s exclusive colors. The main camera includes a 4/3″, 20 million pixel CMOS photosensitive element, 24mm equivalent focal length lens, provides F2.8 – F11 variable aperture, built-in 12-bit RAW file recording, can shoot up to 5.1K50p video, native dynamic The range is up to 12.8 levels, and the newly added 10-bit D-Log M color mode can record up to 1 billion colors, which not only presents the gradient levels of sky colors in more detail, but also retains more details of bright and dark parts, providing a wide range of post-production space.

Compared with the dual-camera Mavic 3 series, this time the Mavic 3 Pro series adds a medium-telephoto lens with a 1/3″ CMOS sensor, with a 70mm equivalent focal length, and a 3x optical zoom capability with the main camera. This lens module Supports 4K60p video, 48 megapixel photos and D-Log M color mode. As for the telephoto lens of the Mavic 3 Pro series, it is also slightly upgraded. The 166mm equivalent focal length is slightly longer than the 162mm equivalent focal length of the Mavic 3 series. 2″, 12 million pixel CMOS photosensitive element, with the main camera can have 7x optical zoom capability. The amount of light entering the telephoto lens module is larger than the F4.4 aperture of the Mavic 3 series, which is F3.4, which is helpful for shooting in low-light environments. This module supports 4K60p videos, and the hybrid zoom is up to 28x. With high-power hybrid zoom, you can inspect the environment from a distance.

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro series is equipped with 8 visual sensors, which together with a high-performance visual processing engine, can accurately detect obstacles in all directions, actively plan safe paths, and complete the return flight in a more scientific and efficient manner. The DJI O3+ image transmission distance is as far as 15km, and can achieve 1080p60 transmission quality. The flight time of the DJI Mavic 3 Pro series is as long as 43 minutes. Through the waypoint flight function, it can accurately restore the flight route that needs to be photographed repeatedly, improving the shooting efficiency. Using the cruise control function, the Mavic 3 Pro series can fly in a designated direction without continuously controlling the aircraft. Long-distance flying is more labor-saving, and it can also avoid the image shaking that tends to occur during manual operation, and present a more stable camera movement effect. After the shooting work is completed, using the advanced smart return function, the drone can automatically find a fast and safe return route, and easily bypass obstacles on the return route.