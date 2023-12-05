The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 is spectacular (and very violent)

Rockstar’s new crime epic finally comes out into the open. We are talking about perhaps the best video game studio in the world. They are the best at what they do. After a very long wait – Gta 5 dates back to 2013 – the first trailer for Gta 6 was released. Expectations were and are very high. Also from a commercial point of view given that the previous chapter has sold more than 190 million copies since its debut in 2013.

What do we know? The analysis of GTA 6 debut trailer tells us that the protagonists are Jason and Lucia, two American dreamers who, in line with the franchise, embark on a criminal career for glory and wealth. The city is like Vice City, the Grand Theft Auto version of Miami, Florida. The soundtrack of the trailer is “Love Is A Long Road” by Tom Petty. Having said this, we can make some inferences from the trailer. The first is that we have emerged from the 1980s. Unlike the previous chapters, GTA 6 is contemporary, there is TikTok and Instagram Live, there are many animals such as alligators, flamingos and dogs. And also many NPC characters that crowd the streets and beaches. The stylistic line seems to be that of extreme and playful violence. Rockstar games were born as profound parodies of action films and US society. Nothing is an end in itself. Game release date: 2025.

Share this: Facebook

X

